ROUNDUP: South High tops Hudson Falls; Black Horses win marathon match

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Kate McDonough had 19 kills and three blocks, and Jill Capozucca finished with 18 digs and 13 service points to lead South Glens Falls to a 3-1 Foothills Council volleyball win over Hudson Falls on Friday.

In a battle for second place in the league, the Bulldogs won by scores of 25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13.

Mary Fitzsimmons, Abby Newell and Sydney Hart each had eight kills for South High, which improved to 11-2 in the league, 13-3 overall. Newell added 12 digs, Colleen Martin served up 13 points and four aces, and Sophia Hallenbeck had two blocks.

Cassidy Barcome had 15 digs for the Tigers (10-3, 11-3), who also got five kills each from Abby Bigelow and Audrey Davis. Bigelow had six digs.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 2: Schuylerville prevailed over Glens Falls in a five-set marathon that saw two sets top 30 points, including a 32-30 Glens Falls win, and a 34-32 Black Horses win in the fourth set.

Lauren King finished with nine kills and three blocks, and Miranda Mash added four aces, nine assists and 21 digs for Schuylerville (4-9, 8-10). Sophia Wahl had eight kills and three aces and Madisyn Awilow contributed 10 assists, two kills and six digs for the Horses.

Gabrielle Houde led Glens Falls (4-9, 8-10) with 35 assists, seven digs and three kills and Ayla Hayes added 14 kills. The Indians also got five kills, six digs and three aces from Eva Burr, and two aces and four blocks from Arianna Rue.

LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT EDWARD 0: Lake George wrapped up an undefeated Adirondack League season with a 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 victory over Fort Edward.

Maddie Burke finished with 14 kills, nine digs and two aces for the Warriors (14-0, 16-0), who also got 21 assists, three kills and four digs from Shannon Starratt. Evie Burke added seven kills, six digs and four aces.

Natalie Durkee led the Flying Forts (7-7, 7-8) with nine digs, seven aces and two kills. Lynelle Colvin added four kills and nine digs, and Ollie Cutler had six digs and three kills.

CORINTH 3, GRANVILLE 1: The Tomahawks wrapped up a 10-4 season in the Adirondack League with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-11, 25-21 win over Granville.

Morgan Richards led Corinth (10-5 overall) with seven kills, eight points, two aces and three blocks. Emma Mack added six kills and five points for the Tomahawks, who also got 12 points, five aces and four kills from Vivian Millis, and 11 points, 11 assists, four aces and five kills from Desiree Neville.

Granville (2-12) got six kills, six digs and three blocks from Lilly Strout, seven digs and two aces from Emily Monroe, and five digs from Jordan Chadwick.

HARTFORD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Raeghan Liebig finished with seven kills and 10 digs as the Tanagers defeated Hadley-Luzerne 25-19, 25-20, 25-11.

Alawnah Dunda added six kills and two blocks for Hartford (8-6, 10-9).

Jenna Shannon, Jordana Kenney and Riley Daniels each served up six points for the Eagles (4-10, 4-13). Kenny added five kills, five blocks and seven digs, Shannon had five assists and Daniels had four digs and three assists for H-L.

ARGYLE 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Carrie Humiston recorded 14 assists, seven kills, seven aces and seven digs to lead Argyle to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-14 win over Warrensburg.

Kylee Humiston added six digs, five aces and five assists for the Scots (11-3, 11-6), who also got five kills and four blocks from Raegan Humiston.

Breanna Anaman had seven digs and Taylor Smith added six digs for the Burghers (0-14, 0-15).

MECHANICVILLE 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: The Red Raiders cruised to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 Wasaren League victory over Cambridge.

Emma LaPierre led Mechanicville with nine points and eight assists, and Jazzelle McLean added seven kills and two blocks.

MaryKate Lebarron led Cambridge with five points, five aces and two kills, and Gabby Fazioli added three kills and two aces.