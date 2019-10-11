SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-17, 25-12, 25-21.
South Glens Falls — Vanessa Lebrun: 17 service points, 4 aces. Karli Chamberlin: 13 kills, 13 digs. Kionah Thimas: 14 kills. Kionah Thomas: 14 digs. Grace Taylor: 9 kills, 4 blocks. Haylee Scarincio: 20 digs, 9 service points.
Hudson Falls — Madalyn Gaulin: 8 assists. Mia Brewer: 15 service points, 3 aces.
Records — South Glens Falls: 8-1, 9-1.
HARTFORD 3, HADLEY LUZERNE 1
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-4.
You have free articles remaining.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 16 kills, 7 aces. Isabella French: 5 aces, 22 assists. Alexis Sesselman: 5 aces.
Records — Hartford: 7-3, 9-5.
Comments: Hartford won JV match.
ARGYLE 3, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.
Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 assists, 1 block. Jada Phillips: 6 digs, 4 assists, 4 aces. Jessie Wilson: 6 assists, 4 kills, 9 aces. Denasia Pompey: 2 kills. Kiana Squires: 2 assists, 2 kills, 5 aces. Shelby Caprood: 2 kills, 3 digs.
Warrensburg — Natalie Bederian: 14 assists, 2 service points. Tenisha Tyrell: 1 kill, 4 service points, 1 ace. Ivy Marker: 2 digs. Jordan Robertson: 1 dig, 1 service point.
Records — Argyle: 9-1, 10-3. Warrensburg: 1-9, 1-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.