SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 25-17, 25-12, 25-21.

South Glens Falls — Vanessa Lebrun: 17 service points, 4 aces. Karli Chamberlin: 13 kills, 13 digs. Kionah Thimas: 14 kills. Kionah Thomas: 14 digs. Grace Taylor: 9 kills, 4 blocks. Haylee Scarincio: 20 digs, 9 service points.

Hudson Falls — Madalyn Gaulin: 8 assists. Mia Brewer: 15 service points, 3 aces.

Records — South Glens Falls: 8-1, 9-1.

HARTFORD 3, HADLEY LUZERNE 1

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-15, 25-12, 22-25, 25-4.

Hartford — Karlee Nims: 16 kills, 7 aces. Isabella French: 5 aces, 22 assists. Alexis Sesselman: 5 aces.

Records — Hartford: 7-3, 9-5.

Comments: Hartford won JV match.

ARGYLE 3, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Warrensburg)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.

Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 assists, 1 block. Jada Phillips: 6 digs, 4 assists, 4 aces. Jessie Wilson: 6 assists, 4 kills, 9 aces. Denasia Pompey: 2 kills. Kiana Squires: 2 assists, 2 kills, 5 aces. Shelby Caprood: 2 kills, 3 digs.

Warrensburg — Natalie Bederian: 14 assists, 2 service points. Tenisha Tyrell: 1 kill, 4 service points, 1 ace. Ivy Marker: 2 digs. Jordan Robertson: 1 dig, 1 service point.

Records — Argyle: 9-1, 10-3. Warrensburg: 1-9, 1-9.

