ROUNDUP: South High, Queensbury, Hudson Falls roll to wins

SCHUYLERVILLE — Haley Corso and Sydney Kurtz both served up seven points and Kate McDonough recorded 19 kills Tuesday as South Glens Falls topped Schuylerville in Foothills Council volleyball, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10.

Corso finished with 13 assists and two aces, Kurtz added seven kills and three aces, and McDonough had three blocks as the Bulldogs improved to 7-1 in the league, 8-2 overall.

The Black Horses (3-5, 5-6) were led by Sophia Wahl and Ella Murphy with nine digs apiece. Wahl also had five kills, and Miranda Mash added seven digs, six assists and two aces.

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Lillian Slattery and Kalivah Davis each had eight kills and Madison Sheehan added six in the Spartans' 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 win.

Lacey Russell recorded 11 digs and Davis had eight for Queensbury (6-1, 8-1).

Gianna Balestrino had nine digs, and Ayla Hayes Isabelle Nzambi each had two blocks for the Indians (2-6, 5-7).

HUDSON FALLS 3, ARGYLE 0: Shaylin Perry had 10 kills and Demi Peters added 12 assists to lead the Tigers past Argyle, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18, in non-league action.

Liz Donnelly contributed eight points for the Tigers (7-1).

Carrie Humiston led the Scots (5-4) with four kills, 11 assists and two aces. Kylee Humiston added 14 digs, five aces and two kills, and Sarah Gaulin and McKenna McWhorter had three kills for Argyle.

CORINTH 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Sam Petteys recorded 18 points and five aces to lead the Tomahawks to a 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 Adirondack League victory over Hadley-Luzerne.

Corinth (6-2, 6-3) also got five digs, five points, three aces and two kills from Vivian Millis. Teagan Grady added nine points, three aces and four digs, and Alyssa Abbatantuono had four points and three digs.

The Eagles (3-5, 3-7) were led by Jordanna Kenny with 11 points, four aces, seven kills, four blocks and four digs. Riley Daniels added five assists and four kills, and Jihanna Baker added five digs.