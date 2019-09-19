SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-14, 25-10, 25-9.
South Glens Falls — Grace Taylor: 24 service points, 10 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks. Kionah Thomas: 11 kills. Haylee Scarincio: 13 digs. Brooke Ruby: 21 assists.
Schuylerville — Eva Drohobycky: 5 digs. Makylee Haviland: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Anastasia Koumanis: 2 aces, 5 assists.
Records — South Glens Falls: 4-0, 4-0. Schuylerville: 0-5, 1-5.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 24-26, 25-12, 31-29, 25-20.
South Glens Falls — Brooke Ruby: 25 assists. Grace Taylor: 11 kills, 4 blocks. Kionah Thomas: 15 kills.
Johnstown — Julie Wager: 9 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists. Brianne Hansen: 1 kill, 4 digs. Amber Tesi: 13 digs, 8 kills, 10 blocks. Teianna Vetrano-frasier: 1 kill, 5 digs, 4 aces, 10 assists, 1 block.
Records — South Glens Falls: 3-0. Johnstown: 3-1.
LAKE GEORGE 3, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Lake George)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 26-25, 25-22, 25-12.
Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 13 kills, 17 digs. Mikayla Duffy: 10 kills, 10 digs. Cassi Wagemann: 15 digs. Alli Zilm: 28 assists, 8 digs, 7 kills. Mandy Burke: 9 kills, 13 digs. Ella Fox: 5 kills. Kendra: 2 kills.
Hudson Falls — Gracie Nassivera: 31 digs. Emmalee Stark: 6 kills. Hannah Strong: 6 kills.
TAMARAC 3, WATERFORD 0
(at Waterford)
League: Wasaren
Set scores — 25-16, 25-22, 25-23.
Tamarac — Catrina Murphy: 12 service points, 9 digs, 3 blocks, 3 kills. Gabriella Cellucci: 6 blocks, 3 kills, 8 digs. Kerianne Bugbee: 4 blocks, 4 kills.
Waterford — Haely Russell: 18 digs. Kiely Pennick: 13 service points, 11 assists. Ayden Richarda: 16 service points, 11 assists.
Records — Tamarac: 3-0, 4-0. Waterford: 1-2, 1-2.
