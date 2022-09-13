ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls defeats Queensbury

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — After a barnburner of a first set Tuesday, the South Glens Falls volleyball team settled down for a 3-1 Foothills Council victory over Queensbury.

The Bulldogs won the match by scores of 29-27, 25-17, 21-25 and 25-21 as they improved to 3-0 in the league and overall.

Kate McDonough led South High with 20 kills and two blocks, and Addie Kurtz added 17 kills, 12 service points and two aces. The Bulldogs also got 26 assists from Haley Corso, 23 assists and seven kills from Sydney Kurtz and 16 digs from Malia Dake.

Queensbury (2-1) was led by Kaliyah Davis with 24 digs and 12 kills, and Maddie Sheehan with 10 kills and three aces. Lily Slattery added seven aces and 15 digs, and Alaina Diffee had four kills and two blocks.

HUDSON FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Sami Peters served up 12 points and 10 assists and Shaylin Perry recorded 10 kills as the Tigers topped Schuylerville, 25-18, 25-9, 25-18.

Liz Donnelly added eight points and four kills for Hudson Falls (2-0, 2-0).

Miranda Mash led the Black Horses (1-2, 1-3) with four aces, two digs and two kills, Sophia Wahl added three kills and Jayda Benvos had 10 digs.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0: Kate Marbot had five aces, three kills and 13 assists as Hoosic Valley won by scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-15.

Brianna Fitzgerald had one kill and 17 digs for 2-1 Valley. Also contributing were Brianna Fitzgerald (1 kill, 17 digs) and Izzy Finkle (3 kills, 1 block).

For Berlin-New Lebanon, Alexis Rifenburg had 10 sssists and 6 digs and Ciarra Jager had 7 kills.