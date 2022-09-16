ROUNDUP: Scots, Forts post wins

Carrie Humiston had eight assists, four kills and three digs as Argyle beat Hartford in a three-set Adirondack League volleyball match on Friday. Set scores were 23-25, 16-25 and 21-25.

Also for the 3-1 Scots, Kylee Humiston finished with two kills, two assists, nine digs and an ace and Raegan Humiston had three kills and three blocks.

Cailin Severance recorded 10 digs for Hartford (2-2).

FORT EDWARD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: The Flying Forts improved to 3-1 with a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 victory over H-L.

Natalie Durkee finished with six aces, 12 service points, eight kills, 13 assists and five digs for Fort Edward. Other stars included Ollie Cutler (13 service points), 7 kills, 4 digs), Lynelle Colvin (6 kills, 8 digs) and Haley Saunders (3 aces, 10 service points, 2 kills, 13 digs).

Among the top players for Hadley-Luzerne were Lindsey Grey (3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks 2 digs), Jenna Cordova (6 digs), Bianca Davila (4 digs, 2 assists) and Jordanna Kenny (7 kills, 5 digs, 1 block).

LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0: Maddie Burke recorded six aces, nine digs and 13 points as the Warriors beat Corinth by scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-8.

Other top players for the 4-0 Warriors included Ella Fox (14 kills), Grace York (10 digs, 2 aces, 13 points), Anna Richichi (15 points) and Caroline Campbell (3 kills, 6 digs). Corinth (2-2 league, 2-3 overall) was led by Vivian Millis (1 point, 1 kill, 3 digs), Erin Ward (10 digs) and Desiree Neville (2 points, 1 kill, 2 digs).

GRANVILLE 3, WARRENSBURG 1: The Golden Horde came back from a first-set loss to defeat the Burghers 21-25, 25-21, 25-9 and 25-11.

Emily Monroe had six aces for Granville. Lilly Strout recorded seven kills, five aces and two digs while Emma Hover had two aces, two kills and two blocks.

Top players for Warrensburg included Kate Sesselman (13 assists, 2 service points, 1 ace), Emma Belanger (6 kills, 3 digs, 5 service points, 2 aces), Bridget Annaman (4 kills, 4 digs, 6 service points, 2 aces) and Kim Lyng (3 kills, 3 service points, 3 aces).