ROUNDUP: Scots, Flying Forts post wins

Carrie Humiston had eight assists, four kills and three digs as Argyle beat Hartford in a three-set Adirondack League volleyball match on Friday. Set scores were 23-25, 16-25 and 21-25.

Also for the 3-1 Scots, Kylee Humiston finished with two kills, two assists, nine digs and an ace and Raegan Humiston had three kills and three blocks.

Cailin Severance recorded 10 digs for Hartford (2-2).

FORT EDWARD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: The Flying Forts improved to 3-1 with a 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 victory over H-L.

Natalie Durkee finished with six aces, 12 service points, eight kills, 13 assists and five digs for Fort Edward. Other stars included Ollie Cutler (13 service points), 7 kills, 4 digs), Lynelle Colvin (6 kills, 8 digs) and Haley Saunders (3 aces, 10 service points, 2 kills, 13 digs).

Among the top players for Hadley-Luzerne were Lindsey Grey (3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks 2 digs), Jenna Cordova (6 digs), Bianca Davila (4 digs, 2 assists) and Jordanna Kenny (7 kills, 5 digs, 1 block).

LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0: Maddie Burke recorded six aces, nine digs and 13 points as the Warriors beat Corinth by scores of 25-9, 25-4 and 25-8.

Other top players for the 4-0 Warriors included Ella Fox (14 kills), Grace York (10 digs, 2 aces, 13 points), Anna Richichi (15 points) and Caroline Campbell (3 kills, 6 digs). Corinth (2-2 league, 2-3 overall) was led by Vivian Millis (1 point, 1 kill, 3 digs), Erin Ward (10 digs) and Desiree Neville (2 points, 1 kill, 2 digs).

GRANVILLE 3, WARRENSBURG 1: The Golden Horde came back from a first-set loss to defeat the Burghers 21-25, 25-21, 25-9 and 25-11.

Emily Monroe had six aces for Granville. Lilly Strout recorded seven kills, five aces and two digs while Emma Hover had two aces, two kills and two blocks.