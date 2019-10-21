{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-6, 25-17, 25-21.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 3 kills. Makylee Haviland: 4 kills, 12 service points. Averie Doyle: 4 assists, 2 aces.

Hadley-Luzerne — Jane Broekhuizen: 7 service points, 4 kills, 6 digs. Alisa Deuel: 7 assists, 4 digs. Paige Baer: 8 digs.

Records — Schuylerville: 3-9, 8-10. Hadley-Luzerne: 3-9, 3-10.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
BISHOP MAGINN 0

(at Spa Catholic)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-12.25-12, 25-16.

Spa Catholic — Catherine Darcy: 6 assists, 13 service points, 7 aces. Annie Naughton: 4 kills, 13 service points, 10 aces. Allison Motler: 3 assists, 6 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills.

