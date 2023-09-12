SCHUYLERVILLE — Annie Fedullo recorded 37 service points, seven aces and 17 kills Tuesday as Amsterdam outlasted Schuylerville 3-2 in five sets in a Foothills Council volleyball match.

Scores were 25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 25-15, 15-13.

Madison McIntyre added six blocks for the Rams (1-2, 2-2), who also got 16 points and 15 assists from Peyton Hoefs.

Schuylerville (1-2, 2-2) got 10 kills and five aces from Sophia Wahl, and 18 points with four aces from Cat Carpenter. Kyerra Garmley added 14 assists and Jayda Benros had 18 digs.

GLOVERSVILLE 3, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2: Georgia Gonzalez finished with 15 assists, 11 digs and nine service points, but the Bulldogs fell to Gloversville, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-9.

South High (3-1, 3-1) also got five kills, 24 digs, 15 points and three aces from Autumn Flanders, and 25 kills and 18 digs from Addie Kurtz. Malia Dake added 41 digs, seven points and three aces in the loss.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, HUDSON FALLS 0: Ava Therrien had nine kills, Laurel Mitchell had 22 assists and Haley Tomlinson added seven kills as the Patriots (3-1, 3-1) beat Hudson Falls, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

The Tigers (2-2, 2-2) got 10 points from Lily Bump and seven digs from Rylan Walker.