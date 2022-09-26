ROUNDUP: Schuylerville, Glens Falls win non-league matches

SCHUYLERVILLE — Kyerra Garmley had 14 assists and Mallory Sickles recorded 12 digs Monday as Schuylerville defeated Hartford in a non-league volleyball match, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.
Sophia Wahl and Lauren King each had eight kills for the Black Horses (4-4), who also got 10 service points, six digs and three aces from Ella Murphy.
GLENS FALLS 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Isabelle Nzambi had five kills and Cira Sherman added four kills and served up nine aces to lead Glens Falls past Warrensburg, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13 in non-league action.
Eva Burr added three kills and one ace for the Indians (3-5).
Breanna Anaman and Emma Belanger each had one kill, four digs and three points for the Burghers.
MECHANICVILLE 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 1: Emma LaPierre recorded 12 service points and seven assists, and Jazzelle McLean added seven kills and two blocks in the Red Raiders' win Friday.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15.
Hoosic Valley (2-5) was led by Joni Chapko with three aces and five kills, and Kate Marbot added two aces, one kill and two blocks for the Indians.