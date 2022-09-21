ROUNDUP: Schuylerville defeats Mechanicville in non-league action

SCHUYLERVILLE — Sophia Wahl recorded nine digs and 10 kills, and Kyerra Garmley added 19 assists, three kills and four digs as Schuylerville defeated Mechanicville 3-1 in non-league volleyball Wednesday.
Set scores for the Black Horses were 27-29, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17.
Madisyn Awiliow had 12 digs, five kills and 12 service points for Schuylerville, which improved to 3-3 overall.
Ella Zecca had nine kills and Jenna Tesoriero recorded eight kills and 10 points for the Red Raiders (4-3).
ARGYLE 3, GRANVILLE 0: Carrie Humiston finished with eight kills, two blocks and 11 assists as Argyle powered past Granville 25-14, 25-9, 25-21 in Adirondack League action.
McKenna McWhorter served up six aces for the Scots, who also got six assists and five aces from Kylee Humiston, and six kills and a block from Raegan Humiston.
Lily Strout and Emma Hover each had two kills for Granville, with Strout getting three blocks and Vivian Green two blocks.
TAMARAC 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 2: Tamarac won three straight sets to pull away for a 22-25, 27-29, 25-18, 25-13, 15-12 Wasaren League victory over Hoosic Valley on Tuesday.
Ella Waldron led the Indians (2-3) with eight kills and three blocks, while Joni Chapko had four aces, two kills and six blocks.
Julianna Maxfield led Tamarac (3-1) with nine kills.