HARTFORD — Sophia Wahl recorded eight kills and nine digs to lead the Schuylerville volleyball team to a 25-19, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23 non-league victory over Hartford.

Kyerra Garmley finished with 16 assists and two blocks for the Black Horses (2-1), who also got 17 digs from Jayda Benros.

Alawnah Dunda collected 12 kills and two blocks for the Tanagers (2-1). Cassie Wade added 24 assists and 10 digs, and Cailin Severance had 15 digs for Hartford.

TAMARAC 3, CAMBRIDGE 2: Isabel Darfler served up eight points with five aces and three kills, and Ayla Sinsabaugh added five points, three aces and two kills for Cambridge in the loss.

Set scores were 25-23, 15-25, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9.

The Bengals were led by Kayla Beaudoin with eight kills, 14 assists and 11 digs. Grace Butler added nine points and six kills.