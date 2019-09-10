{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 3, ARGYLE 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Non-league

Set scores — 25-12, 25-21, 25-23.

Queensbury — Bella Salatino: 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks. Rachael Mannix: 7 kills. Virginia Blankinship: 10 digs. Katie Johnson: 7 kills.

Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 2 kills, 15 assists. Gretta Schneider: 5 kills. Denasia Pompey: 3 kills, 4 blocks. Alivia Gaulin: 5 kills, 2 blocks. Kiana Squires: 1 block. Shelby Caprood: 4 kills, 1 block.

Records — Queensbury: 1-0, 2-0. Argyle: 0-0, 0-1.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3,

WARRENSBURG 0

(at Hadley-Luzerne )

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 25-15, 25-18, 25-15.

Hadley-Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 6 assists. Elaina Diamond: 11 service points, 4 aces. Kayla Kenny: 17 service points, 8 aces.

Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 4 kills, 4 service points. Sophie Reed: 4 digs, 7 service points, 6 aces. Natalie Bederian: 6 assists, 4 service points. Savannah Kollmann: 4 aces.

Records — Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0, 1-1. Warrensburg: 0-1, 0-1.

