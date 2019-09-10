QUEENSBURY 3, ARGYLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Non-league
Set scores — 25-12, 25-21, 25-23.
Queensbury — Bella Salatino: 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks. Rachael Mannix: 7 kills. Virginia Blankinship: 10 digs. Katie Johnson: 7 kills.
Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 2 kills, 15 assists. Gretta Schneider: 5 kills. Denasia Pompey: 3 kills, 4 blocks. Alivia Gaulin: 5 kills, 2 blocks. Kiana Squires: 1 block. Shelby Caprood: 4 kills, 1 block.
Records — Queensbury: 1-0, 2-0. Argyle: 0-0, 0-1.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3,
WARRENSBURG 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne )
League: Adirondack League
Set scores — 25-15, 25-18, 25-15.
Hadley-Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 6 assists. Elaina Diamond: 11 service points, 4 aces. Kayla Kenny: 17 service points, 8 aces.
Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 4 kills, 4 service points. Sophie Reed: 4 digs, 7 service points, 6 aces. Natalie Bederian: 6 assists, 4 service points. Savannah Kollmann: 4 aces.
Records — Hadley-Luzerne: 1-0, 1-1. Warrensburg: 0-1, 0-1.
