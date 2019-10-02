QUEENSBURY 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Set scores — 23-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-11.
Queensbury — Isabella Salatino: 12 kills, 5 blocks. Katie Johnson: 9 kills, 3 aces. Isabella Carusone: 12 digs, 5 aces. Alexa Ferraro: 16 assists.
Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 5 kills. Olivia Milligan: 6 kills, 3 aces. Jordan Markham: 21 assists. Gracie Nassivera: 15 digs.
Records — Queensbury: 6-1, 8-2. Hudson Falls: 4-3, 5-5.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3,
GLENS FALLS 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Set scores — 25-15, 25-15, 25-13.
South Glens Falls — Sarah Perrotte: 7 service points. Vanessa Lebrun: 11 service points, 5 kills. Karli Chamberlin: 9 kills, 14 digs. Megan Depoy: 16 assists. Grace Taylor: 12 kills, 3 blocks. Kionah Thomas: 8 kills, 19 digs.
Glens Falls — Jensen Brand: 14 digs. Ella Kules: 8 digs. Sarah Phinney: 10 service points, 2 kills.
Records — South Glens Falls: 6-1, 7-1. Glens Falls: 2-3, 4-5.
CORINTH 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack
Set scores — 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19.
Corinth — Destany Barrows: 11 digs, 6 kills. Logan Brownell: 6 service points. Alexa Abbatantuono: 10 kills, 9 service points. Sophie Collura: 20 assists, 12 service points, 5 aces, 3 kills. Miranda Dockum: 12 service points, 5 kills. Emma Proctor: 8 service points, 4 kills.
Hadley-Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 10 service points, 7 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs. Jane Broekhuizen: 11 service points, 6 aces, 3 kills. Paige Baer: 5 digs. Kayla Kenny: 8 service points.
Records — Corinth: 3-4, 3-7. Hadley-Luzerne: 2-5, 2-6.
LAKE GEORGE 3, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Lake George )
League: Adirondack
Set scores — 25-7, 25-19, 25-11.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 12 assists, 10 service points, 3 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 4 kills, 5 digs. Jasmine Burke: 8 digs, 2 kills, 15 service points. Maddie Burke: 3 kills, 4 digs, 18 service points. Shannon Starratt: 7 service points. Cassie Wagemann: 3 digs, 2 service points. Ella Fox: 6 kills.
Warrensburg — Natalie Bederian: 10 assists, 1 kill, 2 digs, 5 service points, 1 ace. Ivy Marker: 2 kills, 4 digs. Sophie Reed: 6 assists, 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 service point. Savannah Kollmann: 2 digs, 1 service point.
Records — Lake George: 7-0, 8-0. Warrensburg: 0-7, 0-7.
You have free articles remaining.
HARTFORD 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack
Set scores — 25-6, 25-17, 25-17.
Hartford — Isabella French: 16 assists, 8 service points. Abby Monroe: 7 kills, 2 blocks. Sarah Monroe: 18 service points. Karlee Nims: 7 kills.
Granville — Laci Howe: 1 dig, 3 kills. Brynna Sady: 4 aces, 4 digs, 1 kill, 7 service points. Adrienne Printy: 1 ace, 3 digs, 1 kill. Kaelyn Dekalb: 1 kill, 1 assist. Lilly Strout: 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 blocks. Dezi Sumner: 1 ace, 1 dig.
Records — Hartford: 5-2, 7-4. Granville: 1-6, 1-6.
Notes: Hartford won JV game.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren
Set scores — 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 12 service points, 9 assists. Emaleigh Peckham: 7 service points, 7 kills, 2 blocks. Olivia Smith: 6 service points, 6 kills.
Cambridge — Eden Bailey: 9 kills, 2 digs. Adrianna Roarke: 5 kills, 9 assists, 2 digs. Marissa Hansen: 7 service points, 4 digs.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 5-3, 6-3.
STILLWATER 3, WATERFORD 1
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren
Set scores — 25-19, 25-12, 12-25, 25-13.
Stillwater — Kyleigh Frank: 4 kills, 6 digs, 10 blocks. Olivia Morrell: 5 digs.
Waterford — Skyler Kennedy: 22 service points, 11 aces. Kiley Pennick: 11 service points, 18 assists. Haely Russell: 15 digs.
TAMARAC 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
(at Spa Catholic)
League: Wasaren
Set scores — 25-13, 16-25,25-22,19-25,25-22.
Tamarac — Kara Wengert: 7 digs. Annie Naughton: 15 kills, 4 blocks. Grace O’reilly: 15 service points, 10 aces, 4 kills. Catherine Darcy: 7 service points, 3 aces, 7 assists. Molly O’reilly: 15 service points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists. Allison Motler: 18 service points, 5 aces, 5 kills, 11 assists.
Saratoga Catholic — Catrina Murphy: 20 service points, 9 kills, 5 digs. Jordyn Sorel: 17 service points, 5 digs. Gabby Dicarlo: 12 kills, 2 blocks, 7 service points.
Records — Tamarac: 8-0, 9-0. Saratoga Catholic: 3-5, 4-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.