ROUNDUP: Queensbury improves to 3-0 in Foothills Council
ROUNDUP: Queensbury improves to 3-0 in Foothills Council

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Set scores — 25-10, 25-13, 25-6.

Queensbury — Rachael Mannix: 14 assists, 9 aces. Alexis Rogers: 8 aces, 3 kills. Kaliyah Davis: 5 kills, 4 digs. Kate Allen: 5 digs. Katie Johnson: 5 aces, 3 kills.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 3 kills. Molly Vianese: 9 digs, 3 kills.

Records — Queensbury: 3-0, 3-0. Schuylerville: 0-4, 1-4.

TAMARAC 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

(at Tamarac)

League: Wasaren League

Set scores — 25-7, 25-23, 25-12.

Tamarac — Catrina Murphy: 12 aces, 10 kills. Allison Hasty: 5 kills, 2 digs.

Saratoga Catholic — Molly O'reilly: 6 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs. Annie Naughton: 3 aces, 5 blocks.

Records — Tamarac: 5-0, 5-0. Saratoga Catholic: 2-1, 2-1.

MECHANICVILLE 3, WATERFORD 1

(at Waterford)

League: Wasaren League

Set scores — 25-18, 12-25, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24.

Mechanicville — Jazman Desautels: 14 service points, 13 digs. Haile Phelps: 6 kills, 5 aces, 8 service points.

Waterford — Skyler Kennedy: 14 service points, 7 kills, 4 blocks. Taylor Cosentino: 21 service points, 6 kills. Chelsea Plummer: 17 service points, 9 kills.

Records — Waterford: 2-1, 2-2.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
STILLWATER 1

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League, Monday

Set scores — 21-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22.

Saratoga Catholic — Catherine Darcy: 16 service points, 8 aces, 7 assists. Molly O'Reilly: 14 service points, 7 aces. Annie Naughton: 11 service points, 9 aces, 5 kills, 2 blocks. Allison Motler: 10 assists.

Stillwater — Eden Resch: 10 service points, 6 aces, 3 kills. Amand Lambiese: 6 kills, 9 service points. Peyton Morris: 3 blocks.

Records — Saratoga Catholic: 2-0. Stillwater: 0-4.

