ROUNDUP: Queensbury gets win No. 200 for coach

QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury volleyball team gave coach Tyler Carey his 200th career victory Thursday with a Foothills Council win over Glens Falls.

The Spartans rolled 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 as they improved to 2-0 in the league and overall.

Madison Sheehan had seven kills and three blocks and Kaliyah Davis added six kills and seven digs for Queensbury. Kelly Liu had 11 assists and Lily Slattery recorded three aces, four kills and six assists.

Glens Falls (0-2) got 13 digs from Hilary Burns, three blocks from Arianna Rue, and two blocks each from Ayla Hayes and Isabelle Nzambi.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Addie Kurtz recorded nine kills and Sydney Hart added seven kills, eight aces and 20 service points to lead South High to the 25-8, 25-12, 25-16 victory.

Malia Dake recorded six digs, seven points and three aces for the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0).

Mallory Sickles had eight digs and Lauren King added three kills for the Black Horses (1-1, 1-2).

SARATOGA SPRINGS 3, AVERILL PARK 1: Brooke Poutre finished with 10 kills and three aces to lead the Blue Streaks to a 25-27, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 Suburban Council victory.

Gabby Kholstinin added seven kills and 14 assists for Saratoga (2-0), and Ava Mackenzie had five kills and Kadyn Castillo had 14 digs.

Emily Prest led Averill Park with 12 kills and three aces.

HARTFORD 3, FORT EDWARD 1: Addison Potts and Ava Nadeau each had six kills as they led the Tanagers past Fort Edward on Wednesday.

Cassandra Wade added 20 assists and Nadeau had six digs as Hartford won, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 to improve to 1-0 in the Adirondack League, 1-1 overall.

Haley Saunders led the Flying Forts with six aces, 14 service points, 12 digs and two blocks. Natalie Durkee and Lynelle Colvin each added four kills, with Durkee finishing with two aces, 16 assists, 11 points and four digs. Colvin added 13 digs and five points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, CAMBRIDGE 2: Led by a trio of freshmen, Hoosic Valley opened its Wasaren League schedule Wednesday with a 25-14, 19-25, 24-26, 25-10, 15-9 victory over Cambridge.

Joni Chapko finished with eight aces, eight kills and a block for the Indians, who also got 10 kills and two aces from Ella Waldron, and six aces, eight kills and seven assists from Lainey Bochette. All three are ninth-graders.

Leading Cambridge were Marykate Lebarron with three kills and three aces, and Gabby Fazioli with four kills and two aces.

STILLWATER 3, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1: The Stillwater girls volleyball team defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11 on Wednesday.