ROUNDUP: Queensbury downs B-P to hold onto first place

BROADALBIN — Lillian Slattery racked up eight aces, 10 kills and 14 digs, and Madison Sheehan added 12 kills and six blocks as Queensbury defeated Broadalbin-Perth 3-1 in Foothills Council volleyball Tuesday.

Set scores were 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-6.

Kaliyah Davis recorded 13 kills and nine digs for the first-place Spartans, who improved to 11-1 in the league, 14-1 overall. Kelly Liu added 27 assists and Alaina Diffee had nine kills and three blocks in the win.

B-P (8-4, 8-4) was led by Haley Tomlinson, with 17 points, 10 aces and eight kills, and Camille Calderone with seven kills.

LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 0: Maddie Burke led the undefeated Warriors with eight kills, nine digs, six aces and 17 points in a 25-6, 25-6, 25-17 win over Granville.

Lake George (12-0, 13-0) also got 25 assists from Shannon Starratt, 12 points from Maya Johnston and 10 points and six aces from Anna Richichi.

Granville (2-10) was led by Jordan Chadwick with six digs and Lilly Strout with three digs, two aces and two blocks.

TAMARAC 3, CAMBRIDGE 1: Anna Bailey served up 11 points and four aces and Gabby Fazioli added nine points, three aces, four kills and 10 digs Monday, but Cambridge fell to Tamarac.

Set scores were 25-12, 16-25, 25-21, 28-26.

MaryKate Lebarron added six points, two aces and five assists for Cambridge.

Kayla Beaudoin led the Bengals with 19 digs, 10 points, four aces and three kills, and Julianna Maxfield added five kills and 10 digs.

STILLWATER 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 1: Ana Parella served up seven aces and had 11 kills, and Eden Resch added six aces and 10 kills to lead Stillwater past Valley.

The Warriors improved to 13-1 in the Wasaren League with the 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.

Hoosic Valley (7-8) got eight aces from Kate Marbot and six kills from Ella Waldron.