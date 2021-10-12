ROUNDUP: QHS, South High are 3-0 winners

Queensbury and South High were 3-0 winners in Foothills volleyball on Tuesday. Spa Catholic and Lake George also won.
QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-10, 25-18, 25-12.
Queensbury — Raelin Seeley: 8 assists. Kate Allen: 11 digs. Mackenna Keys: 4 kills. Lily Slattery: 8 kills. Kaliyah Davis: 8 aces, 13 digs. Rachel Beth Mannix: 17 assists. Alaina Diffee: 5 kills
Glens Falls — Hilary Burns: 17 digs. Fiona Bombard: 9 digs. Kate Barber: 8 digs. Mackenzie Hubert: 7 digs
Records — Queensbury (9-0, 9-1).
SOUTH HIGH 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-13, 25-14, 25-22.
South Glens Falls — Haley Corso: 27 assists, 23 service points, 4 aces. Kate Mcdonough: 12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 assists. Sydney Hart: 9 kills, 6 service points, 2 aces. Mary Fitzsimmons: 7 kills, 9 service points.
Schuylerville — Anastasia Koumanis: 9 assists, 8 digs, 2 aces. Miranda Mash: 12 digs, 2 kills. Maeve Buff: 15 digs.
Records — South Glens Falls: 8-2, 8-3. Schuylerville: 5-5, 8-6.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, CORINTH 1
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 25-16.
Saratoga Catholic — Liz Whelan: 16 service points, 6 aces. Allison Molter: 15 service points, 7 kills, 4 assists, 4 aces. Ella Costantino: 8 service points, 9 assists, 3 aces.
Corinth — Desiree Neville: 18 service points, 7 aces, 7 assists, 7 kills. Vivian Millis: 9 service points, 4 kills. Erin Ward: 4 service points, 9 digs. Teagan Grady: 4 service points, 3 aces. Olivia Miner: 5 service points.
Records — Saratoga Catholic: 7-4, 8-5. Corinth: 2-9, 2-13.
Notes: Corinth’s annual Pink Game.
LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-4, 25-11, 25-11.
Lake George — Shannon Starratt: 7 assists, 2 kills, 4 digs, 8 service points, 5 aces. Ella Fox: 7 kills, 8 service points, 3 aces. Cayla Stone: 4 kills, 5 service points. Maddie Burke: 11 digs, 3 service points, 2 aces. Olivia Gates: 7 kills, 9 service points, 3 aces. Evie Burke: 11 assists, 5 kills, 19 service points, 3 aces. Grace York: 2 digs, 4 service points. Emily Guidetti: 1 kill, 2 service points. Angelina Minnear: 2 kills. Leandra Forte: 1 dig.
Granville — Mara Haskins: 1 ace, 4 service points. Emily Monroe: 1 service point. Lilly Strout: 1 kill, 1 dig, 3 blocks. Kaelyn Dekalb: 4 digs, 1 ace, 5 service points.
Records — Lake George: 10-0, 12-0. Granville: 4-5, 4-5.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: All of Tuesday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports
-
Spartans beat SGF, leaving them one win from title
-
ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank G.F., improve to 11-0 in Foothills
-
PHOTOS: South High at Glens Falls field hockey
- 10 updates