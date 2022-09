ROUNDUP: QHS improves to 4-1 with victory

Lillian Slattery recorded six kills and six digs as Queensbury posted a three-set Foothills Council volleyball victory over Hudson Falls on Tuesday.

The Spartans won by scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-16 to improve to 4-1. It was Hudson Falls’ first loss in four Foothills matches.

Kaliyah Davis recorded 14 kills and seven digs for the Spartans. Kelly Liu had 23 assists and Madison Sheehan finished with six kills and four blocks.

Top players for Hudson Falls included Shaylin Perry (4 kills, 3 blocks), Rylan Walker (5 digs) and Cassidy Barcomb (5 digs).

SOUTH HIGH 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Addie Kurtz finished with 13 kills, four digs and two aces as the Bulldogs improved to 5-0 in Foothills Council play (5-1 overall).

Set scores were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-17. Other leaders for South High were Malia Dake (17 digs, 4 aces, 11 points), Sydney Kurtz (12 assists) and Kate McDonough (13 kills, 3 blocks).

Among the top Glens Falls players were Gabrielle Houde (15 assists, 3 digs), Ayla Hayes (7 kills, 1 block), Fiona Bombard (6 digs, 2 kills) and Hilary Burns (7 digs).

LAKE GEORGE 3, SOUTH HIGH 2: The Warriors won the fifth and deciding set 15-13 in a meeting of leading Foothills and Adirondack teams on Monday.

Shannon Starratt recorded 27 assists, seven kills and five blocks as Lake George (5-0) won by scores of 25-27, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-13. Caroline Campbell had five blocks, Grace York finished with 23 digs and Maddie Burke added 16 kills, 26 digs and three aces.

Top players for the Bulldogs (4-1) included Malia Dake (36 digs, 14 service points, 5 aces), Addie Kurtz (18 kills, 13 digs, 7 service points, 2 aces), Kate McDonough (11 kills, 3 blocks) and Jillian Capozucca (11 digs, 9 service points).

STILLWATER 3, MECHANICVILLE 0: Stillwater won by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 25-17 in a Monday Wasaren League tilt.

Leading Stillwater were Peyton Morris (9 kills, 8 aces, 8 digs), Ana Parella (8 kills, 7 digs, 7 aces) and Kendall Clements (14 assists, 4 aces, 5 digs). Jenna Tesoriero had seven points and seven assists for Mechanicville.