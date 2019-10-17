{{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICVILLE 3, STILLWATER 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Set scores — 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.

Mechanicville — Lyndsay Robens: 16 kills. Alivia Wood: 5 kills. Kaitlin Coleman: 10 service points.

Stillwater — Olivia Morrell: 9 service points. Jayden Hill: 6 service points. Kylie Frank: 11 digs.

Records — Mechanicville: 9-3, 9-4. Stillwater: 4-9, 4-11.

