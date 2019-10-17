MECHANICVILLE 3, STILLWATER 0
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Set scores — 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mechanicville — Lyndsay Robens: 16 kills. Alivia Wood: 5 kills. Kaitlin Coleman: 10 service points.
Stillwater — Olivia Morrell: 9 service points. Jayden Hill: 6 service points. Kylie Frank: 11 digs.
Records — Mechanicville: 9-3, 9-4. Stillwater: 4-9, 4-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.