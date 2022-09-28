ROUNDUP: Lake George stays unbeaten; Corinth outlasts Granville

LAKE GEORGE — Behind Evie Burke’s seven kills, six digs and three aces Wednesday, Lake George cruised to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-10 Adirondack League volleyball victory over Fort Edward.

The Warriors, who remained unbeaten at 7-0 in the league, 8-0 overall, also got 15 assists from Shannon Starratt and 11 digs from Grace York. Cayla Stone added five kills for the winners.

Natalie Durkee led the Flying Forts (3-3, 3-3) with five digs, three assists, two kills and one block. Lynelle Colvin added six digs and two kills, and Haley Saunders recorded 10 digs.

CORINTH 3, GRANVILLE 2: Samantha Petteys recorded 17 points, 17 aces and five assists as the Tomahawks defeated Granville in a marathon five sets, 25-11, 25-20, 26-28, 24-26, 15-10.

Corinth (4-2) also got nine aces apiece from Desiree Neville and Vivian Millis and seven kills from Erin Ward. Neville finished with 14 points, five kills and 11 assists, and Millis added 10 points and seven kills.

Granville (1-6) was led by Sydney Liebig with five aces and four digs, Lily Strout with five kills and three blocks, Vivian Green with six assists and Emma Hover with four kills and two aces.

HARTFORD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Soleia Lamoureux served up eight aces and Addison Potts added five aces as Hartford topped H-L, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18.

Raeghan Liebig added five kills for the Tanagers (4-3, 4-4).

Jordanna Kenny led the Eagles (2-5, 2-7) with three aces and three blocks, while Jihanna Baker and Jenna Shannon added two aces apiece.

ARGYLE 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Carrie Humiston recorded 12 assists, seven aces and three kills, and Emily Wood added 11 kills as Argyle swept Warrensburg, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14.

Kylee Humiston chipped in with five digs and three aces, and Reagan Humiston had three blocks for Argyle (5-1, 5-2).

Warrensburg (0-7) was led by Breanna Anaman and Taylor Smith with seven digs each, with Anaman adding seven points and an ace. Ahnalie Bills had four points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Lainey Bochette served up eight aces and Joni Chapko added seven aces to lead Hoosic Valley (3-6) past Cambridge, 25-18, 27-25, 25-16.

Cambridge (1-7) got nine points, two aces and three assists from MaryKate Lebarron, and six points, three aces and two assists from Anna Bailey.

GLENS FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 1: Glens Falls won a marathon fourth set to defeat Amsterdam on the road Tuesday night.

Set scores were 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 28-26, as the Indians improved to 2-4.

MECHANICVILLE 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Rylee Cornell and Adrianna Bennett each had six pints, but Spa Catholic fell to Mechanicville in Wasaren League action.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-15, 25-12.

Jacqueline Fornabia and Juliana Montanino each had four kills for the Saints.

Mackenzie White led the Red Raiders (7-2, 7-3) with 13 points and four aces, Jazzell McLean added seven kills and three blocks, and Jenna Tesoriero had eight assists.

COLUMBIA 3, SARATOGA SPRINGS 1: Noelle Slye finished with nine kills and seven digs, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Streaks fell to Columbia in Suburban Council action Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17.

Gabby Kholstinin had seven assists, five digs and two kills for Saratoga, which also got 16 digs and two assists from Kadyn Castillo.

Arricca Silliman led the Blue Devils with 19 kills and nine digs, and Natalie Littrell added 14 kills and 15 digs.