LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Lake George )

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 25-8, 25-4, 25-9.

Lake George — Alli Zilm: 14 assists, 4 digs. Jazzy Burke: 3 kills, 5 service points, 7 digs. Mikayla Duffy: 7 kills, 8 service points. Cassi Wagemann: 21 service points, 4 aces, 5 digs. Ella Fox: 4 kills, 7 service points. Maddie Burke: 6 kills, 11 service points. Kendra Cameron: 3 kills. Jaida Rose: 1 kill. Shannon Starratt: 2 assists. Megan Durkin: 2 digs.

Hadley Luzerne — Paige Baer: 2 kills, 4 digs. Kayla Kenny: 3 assists, 1 block. Jane Broekhuizen: 1 block, 2 digs.

Records — Lake George: 13-0, 14-0. Hadley Luzerne: 3-10, 3-14.

ARGYLE 3, CORINTH 0

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 25-12,25-8,25-7.

Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 6 aces, 4 kills. Jada Phillips: 1 kill, 6 aces, 4 digs. Jessie Wilson: 21 assists, 6 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 7 digs. Denasia Pompey: 4 kills. Kiana Squires: 4 kills, 1 block, 2 digs. Livi Gaulin: 2 blocks, 5 kills. Shelby Caprood: 7 kills.

Corinth — Alyssa Abbatantuono: 3 digs. Soigue Cikkyra: 6 assists, 4 service points. Miranda Dockum: 2 kills. Alexa Abbatantuono: 4 kills, 3 service points. Destany Barrows: 5 digs.

Records — Argyle: 12-2, 13-4. Corinth: 5-8, 6-11.

HARTFORD 3, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Warrensburg)

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 25-6, 25-3, 25-15.

Hartford — Abigail Monroe: 6 kills. Isabella French: 22 assists, 3 aces. Sarah Monroe: 7 kills. Karlee Nims: 10 kills.

Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 4 kills, 1 dig. Ivy Marker: 2 kills, 4 digs, 4 service points, 1 ace. Natalie Bederian: 7 assists. Savannah Kollmann: 6 digs, 2 kills.

Records — Hartford: 9-4, 11-6. Warrensburg: 1-12, 1-12.

FORT EDWARD 3, GRANVILLE 0

(at Fort Edward)

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 25-22, 25-18, 25-14.

Fort Edward — Gaby Thomas: 10 kills, 10 digs, 5 aces. Lillian Newell: 13 service points, 17 assists. Caitlin Mahoney: 4 kills, 17 digs, 5 service points. Morgan Fish: 2 kills, 7 service points, 7 digs. Olivia Fisher: 3 aces, 9 service points, 7 digs.

Granville — Adrienne Printy: 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 assist. Gennie Renaud: 10 digs. Kaelyn Dekalb: 5 assists, 2 digs, 2 service points. Lilly Strout: 1 kill, 3 blocks, 4 aces, 6 service points. Brynna Sady: 1 dig, 3 service points.

Records — Fort Edward: 8-6, 9-7.

Notes: Fort Edward JV won

HUDSON FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Set scores — 25-15, 22-25, 15-25, 23-25.

Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 8 kills. Olivia Milligan: 10 kills, 2 aces. Jordan Markham: 38 assists, 3 aces.

Schuylerville — Makylee Haviland: 7 kills. Eva Drohobycky: 6 digs. Molly Vianese: 5 digs, 2 kills. Averie Doyle: 8 assists.

Records — Schuylerville: 3-10, 8-11.

STILLWATER 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Set scores — 25-19, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23.

Stillwater — Molly Sheehan: 18 service points. Kyleigh Frank: 16 service points. Emily Hauser: 10 assists. Olivia Morrell: 10 assists. Ryleigh McDonagh: 10 service points.

Saratoga Catholic — Grace O'Reilly: 12 service points. Catherine Darcy: 11 service points. Annie Naughton: 9 service points. Ryleigh O'Connell: 8 kills. Allison Motler: 10 service points.

Records — Stillwater: 5-9, 5-11.

