LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT EDWARD 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Set scores — 25-17,25-17,25-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 25 assists. Jazzy Burke: 9 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 9 kills, 11 digs, 13 service points. Cassi Wagemann: 12 digs. Ella Fox: 5 kills. Maddie Burke: 8 kills. Jaida Rose: 2 kills. Kendra Cameron: 2 kills. Shannon Starratt: 6 assists.
Fort Edward — Gabby Kholstinin: 4 kills, 16 digs. Lillian Newell: 12 assists, 6 digs, 1 block. Caitlin Mahoney: 4 kills, 15 digs. Gaby Thomas: 4 kills, 14 digs.
Records — Lake George: 8-0, 9-0. Fort Edward: 4-4, 5-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.