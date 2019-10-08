{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT EDWARD 0

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 25-17,25-17,25-12.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lake George — Alli Zilm: 25 assists. Jazzy Burke: 9 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 9 kills, 11 digs, 13 service points. Cassi Wagemann: 12 digs. Ella Fox: 5 kills. Maddie Burke: 8 kills. Jaida Rose: 2 kills. Kendra Cameron: 2 kills. Shannon Starratt: 6 assists.

Fort Edward — Gabby Kholstinin: 4 kills, 16 digs. Lillian Newell: 12 assists, 6 digs, 1 block. Caitlin Mahoney: 4 kills, 15 digs. Gaby Thomas: 4 kills, 14 digs.

Records — Lake George: 8-0, 9-0. Fort Edward: 4-4, 5-5.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments