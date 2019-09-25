{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE 3, ARGYLE 0

(at Lake George )

League: Adirondack

Set scores — 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.

Lake George — Alli Zilm: 24 assists. Jasmine Burke: 4 kills, 17 digs. Mikayla Duffy: 11 kills, 11 digs, 5 blocks. Cassi Wagemann: 10 digs. Ella Fox: 7 kills, 5 blocks. Jaida: 2 kills.

Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 16 digs. Jada Phillips: 21 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces. Jessie Wilson: 7 aces, 15 digs, 3 kills, 16 assists. Denasia Pompey: 2 kills, 2 blocks. Alivia Gaulin: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Kiana Squires: 3 kills, 1 block. Shelby Caprood: 3 blocks, 4 kills.

Records — Lake George: 5-0, 6-0. Argyle: 4-1, 5-2.

HARTFORD 3, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Fort Edward)

League: Adirondack

Set scores — 13-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-22.

Hartford — Abigail Monroe: 9 kills, 5 blocks. Alexis Sesselman: 15 aces, 19 service points. Karlee Nims: 12 kills.

Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 18 assists, 18 service points, 5 aces, 14 digs. Gaby Thomas: 15 kills, 18 digs. Olivia Fisher: 10 service points, 4 aces. Caitlin Mahoney: 14 digs. Gabby Kholstinin: 16 digs.

Records — Hartford: 3-2, 4-4. Fort Edward: 3-2, 4-3.

Comments: Fort Edward JV won

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack

Set scores — 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.

Hadley-luzerne — Elaina Diamond: 5 aces, 11 service points, 3 digs. Paige Bear: 9 service points, 3 kills. Kelly Hogan: 2 kills. Kaylie Goman: 2 aces.

Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 kill, 1 ace. Lilly Strout: 4 aces, 1 block. Laci Howe: 1 kill, 9 aces, 1 block.

Records — Granville: 1-4, 1-4.

CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 0

(at Warrensburg)

League: Adirondack

Set scores — 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.

Corinth — Alyssa Abbatantuono: 19 service points, 10 kills, 9 aces. Emma Proctor: 6 service points. Sophie Collura: 16 assists, 7 service points.

Warrensburg — Sophie Reed: 4 assists, 1 kill, 4 service points. Ivy Marker: 8 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill. Tenisha Tyrell: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 4 service points, 1 ace. Savannah Kollmann: 2 kills, 3 digs, 3 service points.

Records — Corinth: 2-3, 2-5. Warrensburg: 0-5, 0-5.

HUDSON FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Set scores — 25-16, 25-16, 25-14.

Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 6 kills. Olivia Milligan: 5 kills, 2 aces. Gracie Nassivera: 15 digs. Jordan Markham: 17 assists.

Schuylerville — Anastasia Koumanis: 8 assists. Makylee Haviland: 5 kills. Eva Drohobycky: 5 digs.

Records — Hudson Falls: 4-2, 4-4.

WATERFORD 3,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1

(at Waterford)

League: Wasaren

Set scores — 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20.

Waterford — Kiley Pennick: 17 service points, 5 kills, 8 assists, 2 blocks. Julia Spretty: 21 digs. Ayden Richards: 25 service points, 13 assists.

Saratoga Catholic — Grace O’Reilly: 13 service points, 6 kills, 2 assists. Catherine Darcy: 6 assists, 7 service points, 2 aces. Molly O’reilly: 9 service points, 2 kills, 2 assists. Allison Motler: 10 assists, 9 service points, 5 aces. Annie Naughton: 5 blocks.

Records — Waterford: 3-3, 3-3.

