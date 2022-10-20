ROUNDUP: Lake George beats QHS

Maddie Burke had 28 digs and 11 kills as Lake George defeated Queensbury on Thursday in a meeting of volleyball league leaders.

Shannon Starratt turned in 27 assists, three kills and 16 digs for the Warriors, who are unbeaten at 15-0 and lead the Adirondack League. Cayla Stone recorded 10 kills and 11 block while Grace York had 23 digs.

Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 and 25-18.

Kaliyah Davis recorded 13 kills and 23 digs for the Spartans (14-2) of the Foothills Council. Other top players included Lacey Russell (24 digs), Lilly slattery (12 kills, 11 digs) and Madie Sheehan (6 kills, 2 blocks).

STILLWATER 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2: Eden Resch finished with nine kills and five aces and Kendall Clements had 22 assists and six aces as the Warriors prevailed by scores of 31-29, 25-17, 22-25, 20-25 and 16-14.

Stillwater improved to 16-2 overall.

For the Saints, Arden Buhrmaster had 19 service points and seven aces. Other Spa Catholic leaders included Gianna Fiordimondo (18 digs), Jacqueline Fornabia (6 service points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 5 blocks), Juliana Montanino (7 service points, 4 kills) and Arianna Bennett (12 service points, 2 aces, 4 assist).