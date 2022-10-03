ROUNDUP: Indians best Hartford in non-league match

Gabrielle Houde finished with 37 assists and 14 digs as Glens Falls defeated Hartford in a non-league volleyball match on Monday.

Hilary Burns had 16 digs as the Indians (5-6) won by scores of 25-16, 25-22, 24-26 and 25-22. Cira Sherman recorded 14 kills and five aces and Ayla Hayes contributed eight kills and three blocks.

Hartford fell to 5-5 overall.

QUEENSBURY 3, MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 0: Lily Slattery had 15 kills and two aces as Queensbury posted a non-league win by scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-14.

Other top players for the 7-1 Spartans included Lacey Russell (14 digs), Madie Sheehan (5 blocks, 3 kills), Kelly Liu (18 assists, 4 digs) and Kaliyah Davis (7 kills, 8 digs). For Mekeel, Alanah Barnhill had six kills and Gabriella Luna recorded 13 assists.

It was Mekeel Christian's first loss in seven matches.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: The Saints posted a 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 win over Cambridge.

Among the leaders for Spa Catholic were Arden Buhrmaster (8 service points. 3 aces), Gianna Fiordimondo (7 digs), Jacqueline Fornabia (16 service points, 11 aces, 6 kills), Juliana Montanino (11 service points, 2 kills), Rylee Cornell (7 service points, 4 aces, 3 assist) and Arianna Bennett (3 kills, 4 assist).

Top players for Cambridge included Gabby Fazioli (6 service points, 4 aces, 5 kills), Alexis Olszewski (5 aces, 2 kills) and MaryKate Lebarron (2 aces, 11 assist).