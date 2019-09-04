{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council.

Set scores — 25-6, 25-20, 25-11.

Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 6 kills, 8 aces. Jordan Markham: 6 aces.

Amsterdam — Adriana Santiago-bonet: 3 assists, 1 kill. Mercedes Lugo: 1 kill. Brianna Francisco: 1 kill, 1 block.

Records — Hudson Falls: 1-0. Amsterdam: 0-1.

