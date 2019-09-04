HUDSON FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council.
Set scores — 25-6, 25-20, 25-11.
Hudson Falls — Molli Burch: 6 kills, 8 aces. Jordan Markham: 6 aces.
Amsterdam — Adriana Santiago-bonet: 3 assists, 1 kill. Mercedes Lugo: 1 kill. Brianna Francisco: 1 kill, 1 block.
Records — Hudson Falls: 1-0. Amsterdam: 0-1.
