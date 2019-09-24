HUDSON FALLS 3, HARTFORD 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 25-19, 25-12, 25-14.
Hudson Falls — Mia Brewer: 7 aces, 31 service points. Hannah Strong: 6 kills, 14 service points.
Hartford — N/A.
Records — Hudson Falls: 3-2, 4-4. Hartford: 3-3, 3-4.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 0
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 25-17, 25-16, 25-12.
Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 26 service points, 11 aces, 15 assists. Anna Jensen: 12 service points, 4 kills. Emaleigh Peckham: 8 service points, 8 kills.
Loudonville Christian — Sarah Hecht: 4 aces, 4 digs. Abbey Woods: 5 digs, 2 kills.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 3-2, 4-2.
