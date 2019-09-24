{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball inside picture

Queensbury's Emma Chase (10) looks on as her teammate, Maddie Delsignore, bumps the ball during a Foothills Council volleyball match against South Glens Falls on Tuesday in Queensbury. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

HUDSON FALLS 3, HARTFORD 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-19, 25-12, 25-14.

Hudson Falls — Mia Brewer: 7 aces, 31 service points. Hannah Strong: 6 kills, 14 service points.

Hartford — N/A.

Records — Hudson Falls: 3-2, 4-4. Hartford: 3-3, 3-4.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

(at Hoosic Valley)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-17, 25-16, 25-12.

Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 26 service points, 11 aces, 15 assists. Anna Jensen: 12 service points, 4 kills. Emaleigh Peckham: 8 service points, 8 kills.

Loudonville Christian — Sarah Hecht: 4 aces, 4 digs. Abbey Woods: 5 digs, 2 kills.

Records — Hoosic Valley: 3-2, 4-2.

