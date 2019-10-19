HUDSON FALLS 3, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-17, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16.
Hudson Falls — Gracie Nassivera: 27 digs. Molli Burch: 14 kills, 2 blocks. Olivia Milligan: 4 kills, 5 aces. Jordan Markham: 23 assists.
Johnstown High School — Amber Tesi: 4 aces, 8 digs, 11 kills. Brianna Subik: 3 aces, 10 digs, 3 kills, 2 assists. Gabby Elwood: 2 aces, 8 digs, 8 kills.
Records — Hudson Falls: 6-5, 7-7. Johnstown: 5-5, 6-6.
SOUTH HIGH 3, GLOVERSVILLE 2
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21.
South High — Brooke Ruby: 40 assists, 13 assists. Kionah Thomas: 19 kills, 28 digs. Grace Taylor: 16 kills, 5 blocks. Vanessa Lebrun: 8 kills, 2 blocks. Haylee Scarincio: 40 digs, 7 digs. Sarah Perotte: 20 service points, 3 aces.
Gloversville — Aireana Muhlberger: 37 assists, 23 digs. Maddy Avery: 18 kills, 19 digs. Macey Salvione: 10 kills, 29 digs. Alana Biasini: 8 kills, 17 service points. Alyssa Martel: 11 digs.
Records — South High: 10-1, 11-1. Gloversville: 6-4, 9-4.
