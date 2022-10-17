ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, South High, Glens Falls earn Foothills wins

SCOTIA — Hudson Falls recovered from a loss in the second set to defeat Scotia 25-20, 14-25, 25-11, 27-25 in Foothills Council volleyball action Monday.

Cassidy Barcomb had six digs and Shaylin Perry added four kills and two blocks for the Tigers, who improved to 9-2 in the league, 10-2 overall.

Scotia was led by Grace Letterman with eight aces, 14 assists and seven digs, and Tori Nardini with nine kills and five blocks.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Malia Dake finished with 29 digs, 17 service points and five aces to lead the Bulldogs (10-2, 11-3) past Gloversville, 25-19, 28-26, 25-14.

Haley Corso added 17 assists and six points for South High, Mary Fitzsimmons had eight kills and Sydney Hart added 10 kills.

Allie Salvione led Gloversville (5-6, 7-6) with 13 assist and Zoie Tesi had eight kills, 12 digs and four blocks.

GLENS FALLS 3, JOHNSTOWN 0: Ayla Hayes had nine kills and four digs and Hilary Burns added 13 digs to lead the Indians to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-22 win at Johnstown.

Cira Sherman and Fiona Bombard each had five kills for Glens Falls (4-7, 8-8), and Sherman added five digs.

AMSTERDAM 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2: Lauren King had seven kills and Miranda Mash added seven assists, seven digs and three aces for the Black Horses (3-8, 7-9) in the loss.

Set scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-11.

Annie Fedullo led the Rams with 10 kills, five blocks and three aces.

ARGYLE 3, FORT EDWARD 0: Kylee Humiston finished with 19 digs and three kills, and Carrie Humiston added 18 assists, four kills and five aces to power the Scots to the Adirondack League win.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-19, 25-23.

Argyle (10-2 league, 10-5 overall) also got six kills and two aces from Raegan Humiston, and seven kills and three aces from Emilie Wood.

The Flying Forts (6-6, 6-7) were led by Lynelle Colvin, who had five kills and 14 digs, and Haley Saunders with six kills, 12 digs and two blocks.

Natalie Durkee added 19 assists, eight points, two aces and three kills for Fort Edward.

WATERFORD 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Zar Roberts-Killian served up 28 points with five aces, three kills and 14 assists to lead Waterford to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of the Saints.

For Spa Catholic, Arden Buhrmaster finished with 4 points and one ace, Jaqueline Fornabia added three kills, and Gianna Fiordimondo had seven digs