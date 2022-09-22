ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, Queensbury roll to Foothills wins

GLENS FALLS — Ella Bigelow served up 17 points as Hudson Falls improved its record to 5-1 in the Foothills Council and overall Thursday with a 3-1 volleyball victory over Glens Falls.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-8.

Shaylin Perry recorded 12 kills for the Tigers, who also got 10 points and seven assists from Sydney Keenan and six points from Abby Bigelow.

Hilary Burns led the Indians (1-4, 2-5) with 16 digs and Gabrielle Houde finished with 20 assists. Gianna Balestrino added eight digs and Alina Berg had seven.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Lillian Slattery had eight kills and four aces to lead the Spartans to a 25-8, 25-12, 25-19 win over Schuylerville.

Kelly Liu finished with 15 assists for Queensbury (5-1 league), which also got seven kills and three aces from Madison Sheehan, six digs and six kills from Kaliyah Davis, and four kills by Grace Russell.

The Black Horses (2-3, 3-4) were led by Jayda Benros (10 digs), Kyerra Garmley (six assists) and Sophia Wahl (three kills, four aces).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, ARGYLE 0: Colleen Martin and Jillian Capozucca each served up seven points to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-7, 25-18, 25-17 non-league win over Argyle.

South High (5-1) also got six kills, three digs and three service points from Abby Newell, six digs and two aces from Capozucca, and three kills and three digs by Sophia Hallenbeck.

The Scots (4-2) were led by Emilie Wood with four kills and two blocks, Raegan Humiston with four blocks, and Carrie Humiston with two kills and four assists.

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0: Shannon Starratt recorded 20 assists, four kills and a block to lead the unbeaten Warriors to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-17 win over Hartford.

Maddie Burke added eight kills, six digs and five aces and Grace York had 12 digs for Lake George (6-0, 7-0), which also got six kills, two blocks and four aces from Cayla Stone, and five kills and four aces from Angelina Minnear.

The Tanagers (2-3, 2-3) got 10 digs from Cailin Severance and nine digs from Raeghan Liebig.

SARATOGA SPRINGS 3, NISKAYUNA 2: Brianna Cassia finished with 12 assists, 11 digs, six aces and three kills to lead the Blue Streaks to a 25-15, 15-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-4 Suburban Council win over Niskayuna.

Saratoga (5-2) also got eight kills and two blocks from Sam Tracy, six kills and two aces from Olivia Leffler, and 13 digs, two aces and two assists from Kadyn Castillo.

STILLWATER 3, HOOSIC VALLEY 1: Ana Parella finished with 12 kills and Kendall Clements added seven aces, two kills and 23 assists Wednesday night to lead Stillwater to the 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16 Wasaren League victory.

Peyton Morris contributed 12 Digs, six aces and five kills for the Warriors.

Izzy Finkle led Hoosic Valley with seven service points and Lainey Bochette recorded five aces.