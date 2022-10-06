ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, Glens Falls win close matches

Hudson Falls won the fifth and deciding set 15-13 in a five-set Foothills Council volleyball win over Broadalbin-Perth on Thursday.

Shaylin Perry had nine kills and five blocks and Sami Peters recorded 32 assists as the Tigers improved to 7-1 in league play, 8-1 overall. B-P fell to 6-3 in Foothills play.

Audrey Davis finished with nine kills and Rylan Walker had 13 digs for the Tigers in the 13-25, 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13 victory.

Leaders for Broaldabin-Perth included Laurel Mitchell (34 assists, 4 kills), Camille Calderone (14 kills, 4 aces) and Sami Westfall (13 kills, 9 blocks).

GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA 2: The Indians pulled out the final set 15-10 to beat Scotia in a Foothills match that went the distance.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-22, 25-10, 24-26 and 15-10 as Glens Falls improved to 3-6 in the league, 6-7 overall. Top players for the Indians included Eva Burr (8 digs, 2 blocks), Ayla Hayes (9 kills, 3 blocks), Gabrielle Houde (29 assists, 2 kills) and Cira Sherman (10 kills, 3 aces).

QUEENSBURY 3, AMSTERDAM 0: The Spartans cruised to victory by scores of 25-6, 25-8 and 25-11 to improve to 7-1 in the Foothills (9-1 overall).

Lily Slattery had 14 aces and four kills for Queensbury. Other top performers included Kaliyah Davis (7 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces), Gracie Reppenhagen (5 Kills) and Ellianna Cruikshank (14 assists).

SOUTH HIGH 3, JOHNSTOWN 0: Haley Corse finished with 10 assists, 10 service points and seven aces as the Bulldogs beat Johnstown by scores of 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-14.

Mary Fitzsimmons had eight service points and four aces for the Bulldogs, who improved to 8-1 in Foothills matches, 9-2 overall. Sydney Hart recorded seven kills, one block and three aces while Malia Dake had 15 digs, seven service points and five aces.

Johnstown's leaders were Hannah Maxson (2 points, 2 aces, 6 kills, 6 digs), Deanna Beaupre (6 points, 1 ace, 5 kills, 3 digs) and Camille Gray (7 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 10 digs).

GLOVERSVILLE 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Gloversville defeated the Black Horses by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-9.

Schuylerville was led by Miranda Mash (8 assists, 4 kills, 6 digs) and Sophia Wahl (4 kills, 4 digs). The Horses fell to 3-6 in the league (6-7 overall).

SPA CATHOLIC 3, FORT EDWARD 2: Jacquline Fornabia recorded 10 kills, three blocks, nine service points and three aces as the Saints won a non-league match against the Flying Forts.

Set scores were 25-18, 17-25, 24-26, 27-25 and 15-10. Also turning in strong games for Saratoga Catholic were Julianna Montanino (4 kills, 11 service points) and Arden Burhmaster (12 service points, 5 aces).

For Fort Edward, top players were Natalie Durkee (8 sces, 13 points, 10 kills, 20 assists, 8 digs), Lynelle Colvin (7 aces, 15 points, 4 kills, 9 digs), Haley Saunders (1 ace, 5 points, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs) and Ollie Cutler (7 points, 11 kills, 11 digs).