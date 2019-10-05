{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, WATERFORD 0

(at Waterford, Friday)

League: Wasaren League

Set scores — 25-18, 25-23, 25-16.

Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 8 assists. Olivia Smith: 13 service points, 7 aces, 6 kills. Anna Jensen: 12 service points, 4 assists. Emaleigh Peckham: 4 kills.

Waterford — Skyler Kennedy: 14 service points, 6 aces, 1 block, 5 kills. Ayden Richards: 12 service points, 3 aces, 12 assists.

Records — Hoosic Valley: 6, 3.

