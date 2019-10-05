HOOSIC VALLEY 3, WATERFORD 0
(at Waterford, Friday)
League: Wasaren League
Set scores — 25-18, 25-23, 25-16.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hoosic Valley — Shannon Brown: 8 assists. Olivia Smith: 13 service points, 7 aces, 6 kills. Anna Jensen: 12 service points, 4 assists. Emaleigh Peckham: 4 kills.
Waterford — Skyler Kennedy: 14 service points, 6 aces, 1 block, 5 kills. Ayden Richards: 12 service points, 3 aces, 12 assists.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 6, 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.