HARTFORD 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league.
Set scores — 9-25, 12-25, 29-27, 13-25.
Hartford — Abigail Monroe: 11 kills, 7 blocks. Isabella French: 24 assists. Karlee Nims: 14 kills, 4 blocks, 12 aces.
Schuylerville — Makylee Haviland: 10 service points, 4 aces, 7 kills. Jada Clarke: 9 kills. Anastasia Koumanis: 6 assists, 3 digs. Averie Doyle: 10 service points, 6 assists.
Records — Hartford: 4-2, 6-4. Schuylerville: 1-6, 4-7.
