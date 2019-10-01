{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 9-25, 12-25, 29-27, 13-25.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hartford — Abigail Monroe: 11 kills, 7 blocks. Isabella French: 24 assists. Karlee Nims: 14 kills, 4 blocks, 12 aces.

Schuylerville — Makylee Haviland: 10 service points, 4 aces, 7 kills. Jada Clarke: 9 kills. Anastasia Koumanis: 6 assists, 3 digs. Averie Doyle: 10 service points, 6 assists.

Records — Hartford: 4-2, 6-4. Schuylerville: 1-6, 4-7.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments