HARTFORD 3, FORT EDWARD 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-14, 25-18, 25-22.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 16 kills. Izzy French: 22 assists, 4 aces. Abby Monroe: 5 kills, 2 blocks. Sarah Monroe: 5 kills. Gabby Mcfarren: 10 digs, 3 aces. Alexis Sesselman: 3 kills.
Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 13 assists, 9 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 4 kills, 16 digs, 4 aces. Gaby Thomas: 9 kills, 12 digs, 3 aces.
Records — Hartford: 8-4, 10-6. Fort Edward: 7-5, 8-6.
Comments: Hartford won the JV match.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, GRANVILLE 1
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-10.
Hadley-Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 7 service points, 6 kills, 8 assists. Kelly Hogan: 4 blocks. Paige Baer: 6 aces, 13 service points, 5 digs. Elaina Diamond: 4 aces, 13 service points. Jane Broekhuizen: 5 kills, 4 blocks.
Granville — Laci Howe: 6 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces, 4 service points. Gennie Renaud: 8 digs. Brynna Sady: 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 8 service points. Kaelyn Dekalb: 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, 4 service points.
Records — Hadley-Luzerne: 3-9, 3-11.
CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.
Corinth — Alexa Abbatantuono: 19 service points, 6 aces, 6 kills. Miranda Dockum: 4 kills. Sophie Collura: 9 service points, 16 assists, 6 aces. Emma Proctor: 4 service points, 2 kills. Kate Wells: 3 service points, 3 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces.
Warrensburg — Tenisha Tyrell: 6 kills, 5 service points, 2 aces, 1 block. Sophie Reed: 3 service points, 1 kill, 1 ace. Natalie Bederian: 10 assists, 10 service points. Ivy Marker: 10 service points, 2 kills, 1 dig. Savannah Kollmann: 3 blocks, 2 kills, 1 dig.
Records — Corinth: 5-7, 6-10. Warrensburg: 1-11, 1-11.
Comments: Corinth's annual pink game. Corinth JV Won
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Broadalbin Perth)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-4, 25-15, 25-17.
Broadalbin-Perth — Sophia Rogers: 4 aces, 15 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs. Olivia Fraser: 1 ace, 14 digs. Kiaira Tomlinson: 3 kills, 1 block.
Glens Falls — Jensen Brand: 12 digs. Lauren Macduff: 6 digs. Vivian Bayle: 5 kills. Ella Kules: 5 digs.
Records — Broadalbin-Perth: 10-1. Glens Falls: 4-8.
QUEENSBURY 3, SCOTIA 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills.
Set scores — 25-15, 25-9, 25-12.
Queensbury — Virginia Blankinship: 8 kills, 5 digs. Emma Chase: 5 aces, 6 digs. Bella Salatino: 6 kills, 3 blocks.
Scotia — Serena Sweet: 1 block, 2 kills, 1 ace. Mia Wood: 3 kills, 3 assists. Sierra Brodowski: 10 digs.
Records — Queensbury: 11-1, 13-2. Scotia: 1-11, 1-14.
CAMBRIDGE 3, BERLIN 0
(at Cambridge )
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-8, 25-12, 25-12.
Cambridge — Adrianna Roarke: 7 service points, 2 kills, 5 assists. Katie Simon: 10 service points, 3 assists, 1 kill. Alice Roosevelt: 5 kills, 9 blocks. Jojo Griffith: 17 service points, 9 aces, 3 kills.
Berlin — Rhiannon Dawes: 4 service points, 3 kills. Kaley Culbertson: 5 kills, 6 digs, 1 block.
Records — Cambridge: 7-6, 9-6.
