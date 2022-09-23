ROUNDUP: Hartford, Lake George cruise to Adirondack League wins

HARTFORD — Raeghan Liebig recorded nine kills and six aces Friday to lead the Hartford volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 Adirondack League victory over Granville.

Cassie Wade finished with 15 assists and three aces for the Tanagers, who improved to 3-3 in the league and overall. Haleigh Grygas added seven kills and Ava Nadeau had six aces in the win.

Lilly Strout led Granville (1-5) with four digs, three aces and three kills, and Vivian Green added four assists and a block. Haley Lacoste and Mara Haskins each added three digs and a block for the Golden Horde.

LAKE GEORGE 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Maddie Burke had six kills and nine aces and Cayla Stone served up 10 aces to power Lake George to a 25-5, 25-4, 25-4 victory over Warrensburg.

Shannon Starratt added 14 assists and three kills for the Warriors (6-0, 7-0).

Breanna Anaman led the Burghers with six digs and an ace, and Emma Belanger added eight digs and one kill.

TAMARAC 3, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Julianna Maxfield finished with five kills to lead the Bengals past Spa Catholic in a Wasaren League match, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.

Arden Buhrmaster served up 11 points and three aces for the Saints, who also got nine points, six aces, five kills and three blocks from Jacqueline Fornabia. Sofia Provost added four points and one kill.

STILLWATER 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Eden Resch recorded eight aces and six kills, and Ella Cushman added four aces and two kills as the Warriors (7-1) rolled, 25-6, 25-18, 25-17 past Cambridge.

Cambridge (1-4) was led by Alexis Austin with five service points, two aces and three kills. MaryKate Lebarron added four assists and a kill, and Gabby Fazioli had three points, two aces and a kill.

FIELD HOCKEY

GRANVILLE 2, GREENWICH 0: Claire Gould recorded a pair of second-half goals as Granville defeated Greenwich in Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey.

Gould scored at 3:55 of the third quarter on an assist from Natalie Williams. She scored again late in the fourth quarter with help from Melissa Beaver.

Megan Decker made six saves in goal to get the shutout for the Golden Horde.