ROUNDUP: Hartford, Argyle, Spa Catholic moving on

Hartford, Argyle and Saratoga Catholic all won their quarterfinals on Friday in the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament. They move on to the semifinals on Wednesday.

HARTFORD 3, WATERFORD 0

(at Hartford)

Class D Quarterfinal

Set scores — 25-11, 25-15, 25-14.

Hartford — Karlee Nims: 16 kills, 6 digs. Sarah Monroe: 11 kills, 7 digs. Izzy French: 15 assists, 6 digs. Gabbie McFarren: 10 digs, 4 aces.

Waterford — Taylor Cosentino: 8 service points, 3 kills, 4 digs. Chelsea Plummer: 4 service points, 3 kills, 8 digs. Skyler Kennedy: 6 service points, 5 kills, 5 blocks, 6 assists. Julia Spretty: 5 service points, 4 assists.

Records — Hartford: 11-3, 15-4.

Up next: Fourth-seeded Hartford moves on to face top-seeded Galway in the semifinals on Wednesday at Ballston Spa (5 p.m.)

ARGYLE 3, MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 0

(at Argyle)

Class D Quarterfinal

Set scores — 25-17,27-25,25-21.

Argyle — Katie Lindsay: 9 assists, 4 blocks, 2 kills, 5 digs. Anna Aubrey: 4 aces, 7 digs. Skylar Mcdougall: 7 kills, 1 block. Lily Prevost: 5 kills, 4 assists. Lilly Kingsley: 4 aces, 7 digs. Julia Bolio: 5 kills. Olivia Montello: 5 kills. Sarah Gaulin: 1 ace, 4 service points. Kylie Riccaridelli: 5 kills. Kylee Humiston: 3 digs.

Records — Argyle: 11-3, 13-4.

Up next: Argyle, the third seed, advances to play No. 2 Lake George in the semifinals on Wednesday at Ballston Spa (7 p.m.).

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3, ALBANY ACADEMY 0

(at Saratoga Catholic)

Class C Quarterfinal

Set scores — 29-27,25-15,25-15.

Saratoga Central Catholic — Liz Best: 6 service points, 2 kills. Allison Motler: 13 service points, 4 aces, 9 assists, 4 kills. Kara Wengert: 11 digs. Jacqueline Fornabia: 10 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block. Liz Whelan: 9 service points, 2 aces, 3 kills. Ella Costantino: 13 service points, 4 aces.

Records — Saratoga Central Catholic: 11-5, 15-6.

Up next: No. 4 seed Spa Catholic earned the right to face top-seeded Fonda in the semifinals at Gloversville on Wednesday (5 p.m.).

