HARTFORD 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Hartford)
Class D quarterfinal
Set scores — 26-24, 25-13, 25-15.
Hartford — Karlee Nims: 13 kills, 3 blocks. Abby Monroe: 9 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs. Izzy French: 17 assists. Alexis Sesselman: 5 aces. Gabby Mcfarren: 3 aces, 5 digs.
Cambridge — Eden Bailey: 4 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces. Jordyn Griffith: 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 service points. Adrianna Roarke: 3 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace. Katie Simon: 3 assists, 4 service points.
Records — Hartford: 13-6.
Next up: Hartford plays Galway in semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Stillwater.
ARGYLE 3, MAYFIELD 1
(at Argyle)
Class D quarterfinal
Set scores — 25-9, 22-25, 25-22, 25-10.
Argyle — Gretta Schneider: 4 kills, 1 block, 5 aces, 7 digs. Jada Phillips: 17 digs. Jessie Wilson: 11 digs, 19 assists, 3 blocks, 7 aces. Livi Gaulin: 4 aces, 7 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs. Kiana Squires: 4 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs. Shelby Caprood: 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs. Denasia Pompey: 4 kills, 1 block. Anna Aubrey: 2 aces. Lillianna Kingsley: 4 digs, 2 aces. Maddy Mcdougall: 1 ace, 2 digs.
Mayfield — Julia Fitzgerald: 8 digs. Alissa Wilbur: 1 block. Madison Willis: 2 aces, 1 block, 6 digs. Morgan Mraz: 4 service points, 6 digs. Lila King: 7 service points, 3 kills. Deandra Myers: 2 service points, 10 kills, 4 digs. Jordan Rivenburg: 13 service points, 11 aces, 2 blocks.
Records — Argyle: 14-4. Mayfield: 8-8.
Next up: Argyle will play Maple Hill in a semifinal on Tuesday in Stillwater at 7 p.m.
LAKE GEORGE 3, ALBANY ACADEMY 0
(at Lake George)
Class C quarterfinal
Set scores — 25-13, 25-6, 25-8.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 28 assists. Jazzy Burke: 7 kills, 16 digs, 17 service points. Mikayla Duffy: 14 kills, 10 digs, 11 service points. Ella Fox: 7 kills. Maddie Burke: 7 kills, 8 digs. Jaida Rose: 2 kills.
Records — Lake George: 16-1.
Next up: Lake George plays Voorheesville in a semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gloversville.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, TROY 0
(at South Glens Falls)
Class A quarterfinal
Set scores — 25-15, 25-10, 25-13.
South Glens Falls — Vanessa Lebrun: 11 service points. Brooke Ruby: 22 assists. Karli Chamberlin: 9 kills, 14 digs. Madison Corso: 16 service points. Grace Taylor: 9 kills. Kionah Thomas: 13 kills, 14 digs. Haylee Scarincio: 20 digs.
Records — South Glens Falls: 14-1.
Next up: South High plays Queensbury in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ballston Spa.
