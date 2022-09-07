ROUNDUP: Hadley-Luzerne edges Granville in Adirondack League opener

LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne pulled out a 3-2 victory over Granville on Wednesday evening in the Adirondack League volleyball opener for both teams.

Game scores were 25-22, 25-18, 14-25, 19-25, 15-9.

Jordanna Kenny led the Eagles with nine aces, 14 services points, six kills and three blocks. Bianca Davila served up six aces and had six assists, Riley Daniels added five aces and four kills, and Jihanna Baker had four digs.

Granville got seven blocks and four kills from Lily Strout, six aces from Emily Monroe, and four aces and a kill from Emma Hover.

LAKE GEORGE 3, ARGYLE 0: Ella Fox finished with 12 kills and eight digs to lead Lake George to a season-opening win 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 over Argyle.

The Warriors also got 23 assists and six digs from Shannon Starratt, five kills from Angelina Minnear, and eight kills and six digs from Evelyn Burke.

Argyle got five kills from Emilie Wood, six assists from Carrie Humiston and six digs from Kylee Humiston.

CORINTH 3, WARRENSBURG 0: Desiree Neville collected nine kills, 10 service points and four aces as Corinth defeated Warrensburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-9.

Sam Petteys added six points, three aces and eight assists, and Erin Ward chipped in with 11 points and two aces for the Tomahawks.

Leading the way for the Burgers were Kate Sesselman with 12 assists and nine points, Bridget Anaman with six kills, five digs and five points, and Emma Belanger with two kills, four digs and six points. Sesselman and Belanger each served up two aces.

HUDSON FALLS 3, JOHNSTOWN 0: The Tigers opened their volleyball season Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-8 Foothills Council victory over Johnstown.

Among the leaders for Hudson Falls were Cassidy Barcomb and Ella Bigelow with three aces apiece, and Audrey Davis and Shaylin Perry, each with three kills. Sam Peters added six assists for the Tigers.

Hannah Maxson led Johnstown with 12 digs, two kills and one ace, and Deanna Beaupre added four kills and five digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

HOOSICK FALLS 3, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 2: Emma McCart scored all three goals for Hoosick Falls as the Panthers topped Salem-Cambridge in the Wasaren-Adirondack League opener for both teams.

Nicole LaFountain and Claire Toleman netted goals for Salem-Cambridge (0-1, 0-2) in the fourth quarter, both on assists from Alexandria Cary. Brailyn Wright made 15 saves in goal.