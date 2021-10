ROUNDUP: Granville rallies past Fort Edward

After dropping the first set, Granville rallied to a 3-1 Adirondack League volleyball victory over Fort Edward on Wednesday.

Kaelyn Dekalb led the Golden Horde with nine service points, six aces and four assists, and Emma Hover added seven kills. Fort Edward got 11 service points apiece from Haley Saunders and Ollie Cutler, with Saunders serving up nine aces.

Also Wednesday, Karlee Nims racked up 14 kills, five aces and four blocks and Soleia Lamoureux added five aces as Hartford defeated Warrensburg 3-1. The Burghers got 17 assists, 12 service points and eight aces from Natalie Bederian, and Savannah Kollmann added six kills.

GRANVILLE 3, FORT EDWARD 1

(at Fort Edward)

League: Adirondack League

Set scores — 19-25, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24.

Granville — Kaelyn Dekalb: 4 assists, 6 aces, 9 service points. Emma Hover: 7 kills. Lilly Strout: 1 block, 4 aces, 6 service points. Dez Sumner: 2 kills, 3 digs, 6 service points.