{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 3, WARRENSBURG 2

(at Warrensburg)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores -- 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-16, 25-18.

Granville -- Brynna Sady: 14 service points, 2 kills, 10 aces. Adrienne Printy: 3 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs. Araeh Quinlan: 2 service points, 1 ace. Lilly Strout: 5 service points, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 ace. Laci Howe: 12 service points, 1 kill, 7 aces. Kaelyn Dekalb: 5 service points, 3 kills, 1 assist. Gennie Renaud: 1 kill. Dezi Sumner: 2 service points, 1 kill, 1 ace.

Warrensburg -- Sophie Reed: 5 assists, 4 kills, 7 service points, 2 aces. Natalie Bederian: 6 assists, 13 service points, 4 aces. Tenisha Tyrell: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 8 service points, 1 ace. Ivy Marker: 1 dig, 11 service points, 5 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 19 service points, 5 aces.

Records -- Granville: 1-3, 1-3. Warrensburg: 0-4, 0-4.

FORT EDWARD 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Fort Edward)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores -- 25-12, 25-14, 25-16.

Fort Edward -- Morgan Fish: 5 kills, 7 digs. Olivia Fisher: 18 service points, 3 aces, 14 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 13 service points, 4 aces, 7 digs, 5 kills. Liliaan Newell: 3 digs, 13 assists.

Hadley-luzerne -- Jane Broekhuizen: 3 blocks. Alisa Deuel: 3 digs, 3 assists. Kayla Kenny: 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 6 service points.

Records -- Fort Edward: 3-1, 4-2. Hadley-luzerne: 1-3, 1-4.

Notes: JV Fort Edward won

LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores -- 25-8, 25-6, 25-13.

Lake George -- Shannon Starratt: 9 assists. Jasmine Burke: 9 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 5 kills, 12 digs.

Corinth -- Sophie Collars: 7 assists, 3 service points. Miranda Dockum: 2 blocks, 2 kills. Alexa Abbatantuono: 3 blocks, 3 service points, 4 kills. Kate Wells: 6 digs.

Records -- Lake George: 1-3, 1-4. Corinth: 4-0, 5-0.

ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 2

(at Argyle)

League: Adirondack.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Set scores -- 25-14, 18-25, 15-25, 25-22, 26-24.

Argyle -- Maddy Mc Dougall: 20 service points, 4 aces, 6 digs. Shelby Caprood: 18 kills, 2 blocks. Livi Gaulin: 7 kills, 4 blocks. Gretta Schneider: 9 kills. Jada Phillips: 23 digs. Jessie Wilson: 34 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs. Kiana Squires: 5 kills, 7 digs. Denasia: 3 kills, 4 blocks.

Hartford -- Abigail Monroe: 15 kills, 3 blocks. Karlee Nims: 7 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs. Gabbie Mcfarren: 26 digs.

Records -- Argyle: 4-0, 5-2. Hartford: 2-2, 3-3.

STILLWATER 3, CAMBRIDGE 2

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores -- 13-25 ,25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21.

Stillwater -- Kyleigh Frank: 11 kills, 8 blocks, 6 digs. Molly Sheehan: 12 kills, 12 service points, 8 digs. Emily Hauser: 18 service points, 12 assists.

Cambridge -- Katie Simon: 14 service points, 8 kills, 15 assists. Adrianna Roark: 5 service points, 4 kills, 15 assists. Eden Baily: 2 aces, 8 kills. Alice Roosevelt: 15 kills.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
HOOSIC VALLEY 2

(at Hoosic Valley)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores -- 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18.

Saratoga Central Catholic -- Grace O'Reilly: 10 service points, 7 aces, 7 kills. Catherine Darcy: 14 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 assists. Ryleigh O'connell: 5 blocks. Molly O'reilly: 13 service points, 7 aces.

Hoosic Valley -- Katelyn St. Gelais: 40 digs. Shannon Brown: 22 service points, 5 aces, 17 assists. Emaleigh Peckham: 17 service points, 5 aces, 11 kills.

Records -- Saratoga Central Catholic: 2-2, 2-4. Hoosic Valley: 2-2, 2-2.

QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills.

Set scores -- 25-15, 25-7, 25-23.

Queensbury -- Bella Carusone: 29 service points, 4 aces, 6 digs. Alexis Rogers: 5 kills. Emma Chase: 9 digs. Bella Salatino: 5 kills, 3 blocks. Virginia Blankinship: 5 kills. Katie Johnson: 6 kills.

Glens Falls -- Jensen Brand: 18 digs. Emily Barber: 3 kills. Brooke Vassar: 4 digs. Anna Wilson: 5 digs. Lauren Macduff: 4 digs.

Records -- Queensbury: 4-0, 5-1. Glens Falls: 2-3, 3-3.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments