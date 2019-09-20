GRANVILLE 3, WARRENSBURG 2
(at Warrensburg)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores -- 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-16, 25-18.
Granville -- Brynna Sady: 14 service points, 2 kills, 10 aces. Adrienne Printy: 3 service points, 2 kills, 2 digs. Araeh Quinlan: 2 service points, 1 ace. Lilly Strout: 5 service points, 4 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 ace. Laci Howe: 12 service points, 1 kill, 7 aces. Kaelyn Dekalb: 5 service points, 3 kills, 1 assist. Gennie Renaud: 1 kill. Dezi Sumner: 2 service points, 1 kill, 1 ace.
Warrensburg -- Sophie Reed: 5 assists, 4 kills, 7 service points, 2 aces. Natalie Bederian: 6 assists, 13 service points, 4 aces. Tenisha Tyrell: 4 kills, 2 blocks, 8 service points, 1 ace. Ivy Marker: 1 dig, 11 service points, 5 aces. Savannah Kollmann: 19 service points, 5 aces.
Records -- Granville: 1-3, 1-3. Warrensburg: 0-4, 0-4.
FORT EDWARD 3,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Fort Edward)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores -- 25-12, 25-14, 25-16.
Fort Edward -- Morgan Fish: 5 kills, 7 digs. Olivia Fisher: 18 service points, 3 aces, 14 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 13 service points, 4 aces, 7 digs, 5 kills. Liliaan Newell: 3 digs, 13 assists.
Hadley-luzerne -- Jane Broekhuizen: 3 blocks. Alisa Deuel: 3 digs, 3 assists. Kayla Kenny: 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 6 service points.
Records -- Fort Edward: 3-1, 4-2. Hadley-luzerne: 1-3, 1-4.
Notes: JV Fort Edward won
LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores -- 25-8, 25-6, 25-13.
Lake George -- Shannon Starratt: 9 assists. Jasmine Burke: 9 kills. Mikayla Duffy: 5 kills, 12 digs.
Corinth -- Sophie Collars: 7 assists, 3 service points. Miranda Dockum: 2 blocks, 2 kills. Alexa Abbatantuono: 3 blocks, 3 service points, 4 kills. Kate Wells: 6 digs.
Records -- Lake George: 1-3, 1-4. Corinth: 4-0, 5-0.
ARGYLE 3, HARTFORD 2
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack.
You have free articles remaining.
Set scores -- 25-14, 18-25, 15-25, 25-22, 26-24.
Argyle -- Maddy Mc Dougall: 20 service points, 4 aces, 6 digs. Shelby Caprood: 18 kills, 2 blocks. Livi Gaulin: 7 kills, 4 blocks. Gretta Schneider: 9 kills. Jada Phillips: 23 digs. Jessie Wilson: 34 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs. Kiana Squires: 5 kills, 7 digs. Denasia: 3 kills, 4 blocks.
Hartford -- Abigail Monroe: 15 kills, 3 blocks. Karlee Nims: 7 aces, 10 kills, 11 digs. Gabbie Mcfarren: 26 digs.
Records -- Argyle: 4-0, 5-2. Hartford: 2-2, 3-3.
STILLWATER 3, CAMBRIDGE 2
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores -- 13-25 ,25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21.
Stillwater -- Kyleigh Frank: 11 kills, 8 blocks, 6 digs. Molly Sheehan: 12 kills, 12 service points, 8 digs. Emily Hauser: 18 service points, 12 assists.
Cambridge -- Katie Simon: 14 service points, 8 kills, 15 assists. Adrianna Roark: 5 service points, 4 kills, 15 assists. Eden Baily: 2 aces, 8 kills. Alice Roosevelt: 15 kills.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 3,
HOOSIC VALLEY 2
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores -- 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-18.
Saratoga Central Catholic -- Grace O'Reilly: 10 service points, 7 aces, 7 kills. Catherine Darcy: 14 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 6 assists. Ryleigh O'connell: 5 blocks. Molly O'reilly: 13 service points, 7 aces.
Hoosic Valley -- Katelyn St. Gelais: 40 digs. Shannon Brown: 22 service points, 5 aces, 17 assists. Emaleigh Peckham: 17 service points, 5 aces, 11 kills.
Records -- Saratoga Central Catholic: 2-2, 2-4. Hoosic Valley: 2-2, 2-2.
QUEENSBURY 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills.
Set scores -- 25-15, 25-7, 25-23.
Queensbury -- Bella Carusone: 29 service points, 4 aces, 6 digs. Alexis Rogers: 5 kills. Emma Chase: 9 digs. Bella Salatino: 5 kills, 3 blocks. Virginia Blankinship: 5 kills. Katie Johnson: 6 kills.
Glens Falls -- Jensen Brand: 18 digs. Emily Barber: 3 kills. Brooke Vassar: 4 digs. Anna Wilson: 5 digs. Lauren Macduff: 4 digs.
Records -- Queensbury: 4-0, 5-1. Glens Falls: 2-3, 3-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.