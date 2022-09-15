ROUNDUP: Glens Falls tops Gloversville, South High rallies past B-P

GLENS FALLS — Cira Sherman recorded eight kills and four aces, and Gabrielle Houde added 18 assists, eight digs and three kills Thursday to lead Glens Falls past Gloversville 3-1 in Foothills Council volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-13.

Eighth-grader Isabelle Nzambi added three kills and two blocks for the Indians, who improved to 1-2 in the Foothills, 2-2 overall.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, B-P 1: South High overcame a loss to Broadalbin-Perth in the first set to pull away to the win, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.

Addie Kurtz led the Bulldogs (4-0, 4-0) with 20 kills, 12 service points and five digs.

Sydney Hart finished with 12 kills, five blocks, nine points and three aces for South High, which also got eight kills from Abby Newell; 21 digs, eight points and three aces from Malia Dake; and 22 assists, 13 points and two aces from Haley Corso.

The Patriots (3-1, 3-1) were led by Camille Calderone with 12 digs and four kills, Jillian Sanford with three kills and Laurie Mitchell with 16 assists.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCOTIA 0: Lillian Slattery had eight kills and six digs, and Gracie Reppenhagen added five kills and two blocks as the Spartans topped Scotia, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13.

Lacey Russell chipped in with eight digs and Madison Sheehan had four kills for Queensbury (3-1, 3-1). Scotia was led by Tori Nardini with six blocks and Keeley Kristel with three kills.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, JOHNSTOWN 0: Sophia Wahl served up 13 points and six aces with four kills to lead the Black Horses past Johnstown, 25-23, 28-26, 25-13.

Lauren King added five kills and four digs, Kyerra Garmley had 10 assists and Mallory Sickles added nine digs for Schuylerville (2-2, 2-3).

Camille Gray led Johnstown (1-3, 1-4) with five points, two aces, three kills and 25 digs, and Daphne McGann added 17 assists, 15 digs and four points.

GUILDERLAND 3, SARATOGA SPRINGS 1: Brooke Poutre finished with six kills and nine aces, but the Blue Streaks dropped a Suburban Council match to Guilderland, which won by scores of 30-32, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-9.

Brianna Cassia had 19 assists and three digs for Saratoga, and Sam Tracy had four kills and three blocks.