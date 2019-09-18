GLENS FALLS 3, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
Set scores — 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.
Glens Falls — Ella Kules: 8 aces, 19 assists, 4 kills. Emily Barber: 3 kills. Sarah Phinney: 7 kills. Jensen Brand: 3 aces. Brooke Vassar: 4 digs. Aneesa Berg: 4 digs.
Amsterdam — Adriana Santiago: 2 aces, 2 assists, 2 kills. Kate Demitraszek: 3 kills, 3 blocks.
Records — Glens Falls: 2-2, 3-2. Amsterdam: 1-3, 1-4.
QUEENSBURY 3,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Set scores — 13-25, 23-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-15.
Queensbury — Virginia Blankenship: 32 digs. Katherine Johnson: 12 kills. Alexis Rogers: 5 blocks. Emma Chase: 15 digs. Isabella Carson: 5 aces, 40 digs. Bella Salatino: 16 kills.
Broadalbin-Perth — Lily Mitchell: 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 block. Madison Fariello: 8 kills, 1 ace. Sydney Rogers: 9 kills, 1 ace.
Records — Broadalbin-Perth: 2-1.
HUDSON FALLS 3, SCOTIA 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Set scores — 25-14, 25-16, 25-12.
Hudson Falls — Gracie Nassivera: 13 digs. Olivia Milligan: 4 aces. Mia Brewer: 7 aces, 24 service points.
Scotia — Bella Herold: 2 kills, 2 aces. Shanna Ludovici: 4 assists.
Records — Scotia: 0-6.
CORINTH 3, GRANVILLE 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Set scores — 25-10, 25-15, 21-25, 25-9.
Corinth — Alexa Abbatantuono: 14 service points, 7 aces, 11 kills. Sophie Collura: 10 service points, 21 assists. Kate Wells: 5 service points, 8 digs. Destany Barrows: 6 digs. Miranda Dockum: 10 service points, 5 kills. Logan Brownell: 9 service points, 5 aces.
Granville — Brynna Sady: 9 service points, 1 kill, 3 aces. Abby Desiato: 8 service points, 2 kills, 3 aces. Laci Howe: 4 service points, 2 kills, 1 ace. Adrienne Printy: 1 kill, 1 assist. Kaelyn Dekalb: 1 service point, 3 assists, 1 ace. Lilly Strout: 4 service points.
Records — Corinth: 1-2, 1-3. Granville: 0-3, 0-3.
Comments: Corinth JV won 2-1
ARGYLE 3,
WARRENSBURG-BOLTON 0
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Set scores — 25-12, 25-8, 25-7.
Argyle — Livi Gaulin: 21 service points, 9 aces, 3 blocks, 1 kill, 10 assists, 1 kill. Denasia Pompey: 5 kills. Kiana Squires: 1 block, 2 kills.
Warrensburg-Bolton — Natalie Bederian: 2 assists, 1 kill, 7 digs. Tenisha Tyrell: 2 blocks, 2 service points. Savannah Kollmann: 3 digs, 3 aces, 3 service points.
Records — Argyle: 3-0, 4-1.
LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT EDWARD 0
(at Fort Edward)
League: Adirondack League
Set scores — 25-8, 25-7, 25-19.
Lake George — Jazzy Burke: 27 service points, 5 aces, 7 kills. Alli Zilm: 12 assists. Maddie Burke: 12 service points, 3 kills. Ella Fox: 6 kills.
Fort Edward — Morgan Fish: 13 digs. Lillian Newell: 6 service points, 3 aces. Gabby Kholstinin: 10 digs.
Records — Fort Edward: 2-1, 3-2.
Comments: Lake George JV won.
HARTFORD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Set scores — 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.
Hartford — Abigail Monroe: 6 kills, 3 blocks. Gabbie McFarren: 8 digs. Karlee Nims: 6 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks.
Hadley Luzerne — Paige Baer: 3 kills, 2 blocks. Alisa Deuel: 3 kills, 7 digs.
Records — Hartford: 2-1, 3-2. Hadley-Luzerne: 1-2, 1-3.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, MECHANICVILLE 1
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren League
Set scores — 12-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17.
Hoosic Valley — Anna Jensen: 19 service points, 6 aces. Katelyn St. Gelais: 17 digs. Olivia Smith: 13 service points, 4 kills.
Mechanicville — Kaitlin Coleman: 20 service points, 19 assists. Jazman Desautels: 19 digs, 7 service points. Alivia Wood: 10 kills.
Records — Hoosic Valley: 2-1, 2-1. Mechanicville: 1-1, 1-1.
