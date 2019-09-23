GLENS FALLS 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Set scores — 25-7, 25-14, 25-16.
Glens Falls — Vivian Bayle: 5 kills. Sarah Phinney: 4 kills. Ella Kules: 5 aces, 17 assists. Aneesa Berg: 4 digs.
Hadley-Luzerne — Jolinda Dunn: 4 digs. Kacey Allen: 5 service points, 4 assists, 3 aces. Paige Baer: 7 service points.
Records — Glens Falls: 2-3, 4-3.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCHOHARIE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Set scores — 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.
Schuylerville — Eva Drohobycky: 15 service points, 6 digs, 3 aces. Jada Clarke: 5 kills, 1 block. Asastasia Koumanis: 12 service points, 5 aces, 4 assists.
Schoharie — Alyssa Vangasbeck: 7 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills. Racquel Gerstenberger: 10 service points, 3 kills.
Records — Schuylerville: 0-5, 2-5. Schoharie: 1-2, 1-3.
HOOSIC VALLEY 3, STILLWATER 0
(at Hoosic Valley)
League: Wasaren.
Set scores — 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.
Hoosic Valley — Emaleigh Peckham: 19 service points, 5 aces, 7 kills. Olivia Smith: 14 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills. Shannon Brown: 10 assists. Katelyn St. Gelais: 10 digs.
Stillwater — Olivia Morrell: 10 service points, 4 aces. Kylie Frank: 8 kills.
