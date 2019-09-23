{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Set scores — 25-7, 25-14, 25-16.

Glens Falls — Vivian Bayle: 5 kills. Sarah Phinney: 4 kills. Ella Kules: 5 aces, 17 assists. Aneesa Berg: 4 digs.

Hadley-Luzerne — Jolinda Dunn: 4 digs. Kacey Allen: 5 service points, 4 assists, 3 aces. Paige Baer: 7 service points.

Records — Glens Falls: 2-3, 4-3.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCHOHARIE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Set scores — 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.

Schuylerville — Eva Drohobycky: 15 service points, 6 digs, 3 aces. Jada Clarke: 5 kills, 1 block. Asastasia Koumanis: 12 service points, 5 aces, 4 assists.

Schoharie — Alyssa Vangasbeck: 7 service points, 1 ace, 3 kills. Racquel Gerstenberger: 10 service points, 3 kills.

Records — Schuylerville: 0-5, 2-5. Schoharie: 1-2, 1-3.

HOOSIC VALLEY 3, STILLWATER 0

(at Hoosic Valley)

League: Wasaren.

Set scores — 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.

Hoosic Valley — Emaleigh Peckham: 19 service points, 5 aces, 7 kills. Olivia Smith: 14 service points, 3 aces, 4 kills. Shannon Brown: 10 assists. Katelyn St. Gelais: 10 digs.

Stillwater — Olivia Morrell: 10 service points, 4 aces. Kylie Frank: 8 kills.

