ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Lake George post volleyball wins

Fiona Bombard recorded 11 kills and Gabrielle Houde finished with 13 assists and three aces as Glens Falls claimed a three-set non-league volleyball victory over Hadley-Luzerne on Monday.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-12 and 27-25. Ayla Hayes had three kills, two aces and 11 service points for Glens Falls (1-2).

For Hadley-Luzerne, top contributors included Riley Daniels (5 assists), Jordanna Kenny (4 kills, 2 blocks) and Jenna Shannon (3 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills).

LAKE GEORGE 3, GRANVILLE 0: The Warriors won by scores of 25-3, 25-4 and 25-14 in their first home match of the season.

Shannon Starratt finished with 23 assists, two kills, four digs and three aces for the 2-0 Warriors. Also turning in strong games for Lake George were Maya Johnson (6 aces, 15 service points, 1 digs), Ella Fox (19 kills) and Grace York (7 aces, 18 service points, 3 digs).

Granville was led by Lilly Strout (2 kills, 2 blocks, 3 points), Mara Haskins (1 ace, 1 kill, 2 points) and Jordan Chadwick (2 digs).

CAMBRIDGE 3, SPA CATHOLIC 2: Cambridge won a five-set thriller by scores of 28-26, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25 and 15-11.

Breona Donisthorpe had five service points, seven aces and three digs for 1-1 Cambridge. Also contributing were Alexis Austin (1 aces, 4 kills, 3 blocks) and Anna Bailey (5 service points, 3 aces, 8 assists, 4 kills).

Saratoga Catholic’s top players included Arden Buhrmaster (18 service points, 6 aces), Gianna Fiordimondo (12 digs) and Jacqueline Fornabia (7 kills, 10 service points).

MAYFIELD 3, CORINTH 0: Brooke Long had seven aces, five kills and seven digs as Mayfield won by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-11.

For Corinth (2-1), top players included Erin Ward (10 digs, 3 points), Alyssa Abbatantuono (5 digs, 3 kills, 3 points), Desiree Neville (4 kills, 4 assists) and Samantha Petteys (4 aces, 8 points, 8 assists).

STILLWATER 3, WATERFORD 0: Eden Resch recorded 27 serving points, 14 aces and two kills as the Warriors won by scores of 25-14, 25-9 and 25-22.

Kendall Clements contributed 10 assists and three kills. Ana Parella had three blocks and two kills.