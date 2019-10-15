{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Hadley Luzerne)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-22, 25-16, 25-11.

Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 9 assists, 4 aces, 14 service points. Olivia Fisher: 6 aces. Morgan Fish: 7 digs, 3 aces. Gaby Thomas: 3 aces, 10 digs, 7 kills. Caitlin Mahoney: 3 kills, 4 digs.

Hadley Luzerne — Alisa Deuel: 4 kills, 2 digs, 4 assists. Kayla Kenny: 6 service points, 2 digs. Paige Baer: 2 kills, 4 service points, 6 digs.

Records — Fort Edward: 7-4, 8-5. Hadley Luzerne: 2-10, 2-12.

GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills.

Set scores — 15-25, 18-25, 23-25.

Glens Falls — Ella Kules: 12 digs. Brooke Vassar: 10 kills, 10 digs. Jensen Brand: 14 digs. Lauren Macduff: 9 digs. Sarah Phinney: 5 kills, 5 digs, 1 block.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 3 kills. Molly Vianese: 5 kills. Anastasia Koumanis: 7 assists, 8 service points.

Records — Glens Falls: 4-6, 6-6. Schuylerville: 2-8, 6-9.

