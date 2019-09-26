{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD 3, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-25, 25-15, 25-13.

Fort Edward — Lillian Newell: 11 assists, 8 service points. Caitlin Mahoney: 6 kills, 4 aces, 7 service points. Gaby Thomas: 3 aces, 9 service points, 2 kills.

Granville — Lilly Strout: 1 kill, 3 blocks, 2 service points. Adrienne Printy: 3 digs, 4 kills, 1 service point. Brynna Sady: 1 ace, 2 service points.

Records — Fort Edward: 4-2, 5-3. Granville: 1-5, 1-5.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, SOUTH HIGH 0

Set scores: 25-14, 25-23, 25-17

South Glens Falls: Grace Taylor 11 kills, Kionah Thomas 10 kills, 11 digs, Haylee Scarincio 18 digs

Broadalbin Stats: Lily Mitchell 4 aces, 26 assists,2 kills, 1 dig, Eliana Fraser 4 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs, Sophia Rogers 1 ace, 10 kills, 6 digs, 3 blocks. Sydney Rogers 1 ace, 9 kills, 5 digs.

Records: South High (5-1).

