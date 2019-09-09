{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD 3, STILLWATER 0

(at Fort Edward)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.

Fort Edward — Gabby Kholstinin: 9 service points, 5 aces, 9 digs, 3 kills. Lillian Newell: 10 assists, 13 service points, 4 aces, 2 blocks. Morgan Fish: 9 digs. Gaby Thomas: 4 kills, 1 block. Caitlin Mahoney: 7 digs, 4 kills.

Records — Fort Edward: 0-0, 1-1.

JV: Fort Edward won.

GLENS FALLS 3, HARTFORD 1

(at Hartford)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 25-11.

Glens Falls — Sarah Phinney: 15 service points, 6 aces, 4 kills. Anna Wilson: 5 kills, 5 digs. Brooke Vassar: 4 kills, 6 digs. Jensen Brand: 24 digs. Vivian Bayle: 3 aces, 3 digs.

Hartford — Karlee Nims: 14 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces. Gabrielle Mcfarren: 8 digs, 6 service points. Sarah Monroe: 6 kills. Isabella French: 7 assists, 5 digs.

Records — Glens Falls: 0-1, 1-1. Hartford: 0-0, 0-1.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

(at Saratoga Catholic)

League: Non-league.

Set scores — 25-17, 25-22, 25-21.

Schuylerville — Molly Vianese: 5 kills, 1 ace. Jada Clarke: 3 blocks, 4 kills, 1 ace. Saige Clarke: 3 kills.

Saratoga Catholic — Grace O'Reilly: 13 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill. Allison Motler: 6 assists, 7 service points, 5 aces.

Records — Schuylerville: 1-1.

