ROUNDUP: Forts edge Argyle; Warriors, QHS win again

Natalie Durkee finished with four aces, 19 points, seven kills, 22 assists and 17 digs as Fort Edward beat Argyle in a five-set Adirondack League volleyball match on Wednesday.

Lynelle Colvin had one ace, three points, nine kills and 18 digs as the Flying Forts won by scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 13-25 and 15-12. Fort Edward improved to 7-6 (7-7 overall) while the Scots fell to 10-3 (10-6).

Also having strong games for the Forts were Ollie Cutler (3 aces, 12 points, 4 kills, 16 digs) and Haley Saunders (3 aces, 6 points, 7 kills, 16 digs). Argyle's top performers included Carrie Humiston (10 kills, 19 assists), Emilie Wood (7 aces, 5 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks), Raegan Humiston (7 kills, 11 blocks) and Kylee Humiston (2 kills, 2 assists, 21 digs).

CORINTH 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Desiree Neville recorded four kills, two assists, 14 points and five aces as the Tomahawks won by scores of 27-25, 25-18 and 25-19.

Alyssa Abbatantuono had five aces, seven points and a dig while Samantha Petteys recorded five assists, four aces and six points as Corinth improved to 9-4 in the league (9-5 overall).

For Hadley-Luzerne, top players included Lindsey Grey (4 aces, 8 points, 6 digs). Jordanna Kenny (3 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs) and Jenna Shannon (5 points, 3 digs and 5 assists).

LAKE GEORGE 3, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0: Shannon Starratt turned in 19 assists and three kills as the Warriors posted their 14th win without a loss in a 25-7, 25-7, 25-6 victory.

Maddie Burke had 13 kills, eight digs and eight aces for Lake George while Angelina Minnear had nine kills, seven digs and three aces). For Bolton-Warrensburg, Breanna Anaman (4 digs, 5 service points) and Emma Belanger (2 aces, 2 service points) led the way.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1: Lilly Slattery finished with 14 kills and 12 digs as the Spartans won by scores of 25-21, 25-13, 23-25 and 25-15.

Also having strong games for Queensbury were Madie Sheehan (7 kills, 2 blocks), Kaliyah Davis (9 kills 15 digs), Alaina Diffee (3 kills 4 blocks), Lacey Russell (13 digs) and Hailey Burdick (11 digs). The Spartans are 12-1 in Foothills play, 15-1 overall.

For Schuylerville, Jayda Benros had 12 digs, Ella Murphy recorded 11 digs and four kills and Miranda Nash contributed 11 digs, five kills and eight assists.

HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 2: The Tigers came back from a 2-1 deficit to beat Glens Falls and move to 10-2 in Foothills Council play (11-2 overall).

Set scores were 25-5, 18-25, 20-25, 25-10 and 15-6.

Top players for Hudson Falls included Liv Caprood (8 kills), Aubreigh DeMello (19 points), Sydney Keenan (10 points, 6 assists) and Raeghan Cantiello (6 kills). Among Glens Falls' leaders were Arianna Rue (3 blocks, 3 digs, 10 points), Grabrielle Houde (25 assists, 13 digs) and Cira Sherman (11 kills, 5 digs).

SOUTH HIGH 3, GALWAY 2: The Bulldogs won a non-league match by the scores of 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-15 and 15-13.

Kate McDonough had 25 kills, five blocks and four digs for the Bulldogs. Other top players for South Glens Falls included Sydney Hart (16 kills, 4 blocks, 10 aces), Haley Corso (32 assists, 9 digs, 2 kills), Abby Newell (25 digs, 12 kills) and Autumn Flanders (15 digs, 10 service points).

Galway was led by Amber Kolpakas with 21 kills. Kailey Jankowski (16 kills), Grace O'Brien (36 assists, 5 blocks), Taylor Garrison (10 blocks) and Jayden DeVellis (45 digs) also played strong games.