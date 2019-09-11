{{featured_button_text}}
Corinth set

Corinth's Sophie Collura sets the ball during an Adirondack League volleyball match against Fort Edward on Wednesday in Fort Edward.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

FORT EDWARD 3, CORINTH 0

(at Fort Edward)

League: Adirondack

Set scores — 25-13, 25-16, 26-12.

Fort Edward — Morgan Fish: 8 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 3 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs. Lillian Newell: 4 aces, 13 service points, 2 kills, 17 assists, 4 digs. Gaby Thomas: 6 aces, 10 service points, 4 kills, 7 digs.

Corinth — Logan Brownell: 5 service points. Alexa Abbatantuono: 2 aces.

Records — Fort Edward: 1-0, 2-1. Corinth: 0-1, 0-1.

Comments: JV Fort Edward won

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 1

(at Lake George )

League: Adirondack

Set scores — 25-10, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23.

Lake George — Alli Zilm: 34 assists, 11 service points. Jazzy Burke: 17 kills, 12 digs. Mikayla Duffy: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs. Cassi Wagemann: 6 digs, 14 service points. Maddie Burke: 9 kills, 12 digs.

Hartford — Abby Monroe: 7 blocks, 4 kills, 6 digs. Gabrielle Mcfarren: 14 digs. Sarah Monroe: 5 kills. Isabella French: 13 assists.

Records — Lake George: 1-0, 1-0. Hartford: 0-1, 1-1.

ARGYLE 3, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack.

Set scores — 25-8, 25-9, 25-5.

Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 13 assists, 10 aces. Jada Phillips: 10 aces. Alivia Gaulin: 4 kills, 1 block. Shelby Caprood: 5 kills. Gretta Schneider: 3 kills, 3 aces.

Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 kill, 1 ace. Laci Howe: 1 ace.

Records — Argyle: 1-0, 1-1. Granville: 0-1, 0-1.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills

Set scores — 25-11, 25-12, 25-13.

Queensbury — Alexa Ferraro: 20 assists. Virginia Blankinship: 4 digs, 7 kills. Katherine Johnson: 5 kills. Isabella Carusone: 8 digs.

Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 2 kills, 3 blocks. Molly Vianese: 3 kills. Anastasia Koumanis: 5 assists.

Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 3-0. Schuylerville: 0-2, 1-2.

HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills

Set scores — 28-26, 25-18, 25-7.

Hudson Falls — Hannah Strong: 2 aces, 5 kills, 23 digs. Jordan Markham: 33 assists. Molli Burch: 5 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks. Emmalee Stark: 10 kills.

Glens Falls — Trinity Crowd: 3 blocks. Brooke Vassar: 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Jensen Brand: 16 digs. Ella Kules: 11 assists, 5 digs. Sarah Phinney: 2 kills, 2 digs.

Records — Hudson Falls: 2-1, 2-1. Glens Falls: 0-2, 1-2.

WATERFORD 3, STILLWATER 2

(at Waterford)

League: Wasaren

Set scores — 14—25, 25-15, 28-26, 19-25, 25-14.

Waterford — Haely Russell: 23 digs. Chelsea Plummer: 19 service points, 7 aces, 6 kills. Kiley Pennick: 20 service points, 4 aces, 17 assists. Ayden Richards: 25 service points, 22 assists.

Stillwater — Kyleigh Frank: 13 service points, 10 aces, 12 kills, 7 blocks. Emily Hauser: 12 assists.

Records — Waterford Halfmoon: 1-0. Stillwater: 0-1.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments