FORT EDWARD 3, CORINTH 0
(at Fort Edward)
League: Adirondack
Set scores — 25-13, 25-16, 26-12.
Fort Edward — Morgan Fish: 8 digs. Caitlin Mahoney: 3 aces, 6 kills, 15 digs. Lillian Newell: 4 aces, 13 service points, 2 kills, 17 assists, 4 digs. Gaby Thomas: 6 aces, 10 service points, 4 kills, 7 digs.
Corinth — Logan Brownell: 5 service points. Alexa Abbatantuono: 2 aces.
Records — Fort Edward: 1-0, 2-1. Corinth: 0-1, 0-1.
Comments: JV Fort Edward won
LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 1
(at Lake George )
League: Adirondack
Set scores — 25-10, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23.
Lake George — Alli Zilm: 34 assists, 11 service points. Jazzy Burke: 17 kills, 12 digs. Mikayla Duffy: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs. Cassi Wagemann: 6 digs, 14 service points. Maddie Burke: 9 kills, 12 digs.
Hartford — Abby Monroe: 7 blocks, 4 kills, 6 digs. Gabrielle Mcfarren: 14 digs. Sarah Monroe: 5 kills. Isabella French: 13 assists.
Records — Lake George: 1-0, 1-0. Hartford: 0-1, 1-1.
ARGYLE 3, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack.
Set scores — 25-8, 25-9, 25-5.
Argyle — Jessie Wilson: 13 assists, 10 aces. Jada Phillips: 10 aces. Alivia Gaulin: 4 kills, 1 block. Shelby Caprood: 5 kills. Gretta Schneider: 3 kills, 3 aces.
Granville — Brynna Sady: 1 kill, 1 ace. Laci Howe: 1 ace.
Records — Argyle: 1-0, 1-1. Granville: 0-1, 0-1.
QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills
Set scores — 25-11, 25-12, 25-13.
Queensbury — Alexa Ferraro: 20 assists. Virginia Blankinship: 4 digs, 7 kills. Katherine Johnson: 5 kills. Isabella Carusone: 8 digs.
Schuylerville — Jada Clarke: 2 kills, 3 blocks. Molly Vianese: 3 kills. Anastasia Koumanis: 5 assists.
Records — Queensbury: 2-0, 3-0. Schuylerville: 0-2, 1-2.
HUDSON FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills
Set scores — 28-26, 25-18, 25-7.
Hudson Falls — Hannah Strong: 2 aces, 5 kills, 23 digs. Jordan Markham: 33 assists. Molli Burch: 5 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks. Emmalee Stark: 10 kills.
Glens Falls — Trinity Crowd: 3 blocks. Brooke Vassar: 2 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs. Jensen Brand: 16 digs. Ella Kules: 11 assists, 5 digs. Sarah Phinney: 2 kills, 2 digs.
Records — Hudson Falls: 2-1, 2-1. Glens Falls: 0-2, 1-2.
WATERFORD 3, STILLWATER 2
(at Waterford)
League: Wasaren
Set scores — 14—25, 25-15, 28-26, 19-25, 25-14.
Waterford — Haely Russell: 23 digs. Chelsea Plummer: 19 service points, 7 aces, 6 kills. Kiley Pennick: 20 service points, 4 aces, 17 assists. Ayden Richards: 25 service points, 22 assists.
Stillwater — Kyleigh Frank: 13 service points, 10 aces, 12 kills, 7 blocks. Emily Hauser: 12 assists.
Records — Waterford Halfmoon: 1-0. Stillwater: 0-1.
